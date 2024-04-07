Forget visualization and do this instead

Back in my college days, I participated in a guided dream exercise. The facilitator instructed us to lie down, close our eyes, and visualize an undersea adventure, which he then proceeded to narrate for us. When we finished, my friend Chris exclaimed, “That was one wild looking fish!”

What I learned decades later was that our differing experiences had nothing to do with the power of our respective imaginations. What I lacked was not creative imagining but visualization. I don’t visualize, which places me among the less than 4% of the population who suffer from this week’s entry to the Ethical Lexicon:

I remember being impressed by my friend’s imagination. I hadn’t seen anything.

The inability to form mental images of real or imaginary people, places, or things.

My wife still can’t fathom how I don’t see mental images accompanying the words I hear or read. But what’s more remarkable is why this cerebral glitch might be extremely advantageous.

Aphantasia is found disproportionately among innovators and creatives across all disciplines. A short list of notables includes: