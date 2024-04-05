Caitlin Clark tops the Final Four All-NIL team

The NCAA Tournament used to be where players make a name for themselves. Where upsets happen, Cinderellas thrive, and legends are made. In 2024, that all holds true. But now, it’s also where players can earn big money by securing lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.
Since the NCAA granted players NIL rights in 2021, more than 450,000 athletes have profited and the NIL market has grown to exceed $1 billion. This year’s NCAA Tournament, on both the men’s and women’s sides, has featured some of the top NIL earners. With the Final Fours ready to tip off this weekend, here’s a look at the top NIL earners left in the tournaments.
Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa
If you haven’t heard about Caitlin Clark yet, you will.
In Iowa’s Elite Eight win over LSU alone, Clark set NCAA Tournament records in career assists and three-pointers and became the first player in tournament history with three career 40-point games. All this came after a season in which she passed LSU legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich for the most career points in Division I history for both men and women, setting a host of other records along the way.
Clark’s iconic senior season has vaulted her to the top of the NIL valuation list among women’s basketball players, according to On3.com. With a $3.2 million valuation, Clark is second among female athletes only to LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne at $3.7 million and second among basketball players only to LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, at $4.9 million. Already having endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Panini, State Farm, Xfinity, and many more, Clark is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft.
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
On the men’s side—with blue-bloods like Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina eliminated—Purdue center Zach Edey is among the NIL leaders left in the tournament. The Canadian seven-footer is limited in his earning ability because he entered the country on an F-1 visa, which allows international students to study at a university but restricts student-athletes from earning income while on U.S. soil, with a few exceptions.
Lucky for him, in December, his Boilermakers played a neutral-site game against Alabama in Toronto. While on the road, he teamed up with New York-based startup Daps on an NIL deal, making the most of the two-day trip.