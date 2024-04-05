Caitlin Clark tops the Final Four All-NIL team

The NCAA Tournament used to be where players make a name for themselves. Where upsets happen, Cinderellas thrive, and legends are made. In 2024, that all holds true. But now, it’s also where players can earn big money by securing lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.

Since the NCAA granted players NIL rights in 2021, more than 450,000 athletes have profited and the NIL market has grown to exceed $1 billion. This year’s NCAA Tournament, on both the men’s and women’s sides, has featured some of the top NIL earners. With the Final Fours ready to tip off this weekend, here’s a look at the top NIL earners left in the tournaments.

Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

If you haven’t heard about Caitlin Clark yet, you will.

In Iowa’s Elite Eight win over LSU alone, Clark set NCAA Tournament records in career assists and three-pointers and became the first player in tournament history with three career 40-point games. All this came after a season in which she passed LSU legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich for the most career points in Division I history for both men and women, setting a host of other records along the way.