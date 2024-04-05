The expensive plan to clean up a tiny piece of this steel mill’s pollution shows the limits of carbon capture

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

If you happened to walk through downtown Gary, Indiana, roughly a year ago, you would have noticed a metallic smell in the air and a plume of orange smoke rising from the city’s massive steel mill.

The copper-colored pollution that day was just one visible example of the emissions that the factory regularly pumps into surrounding neighborhoods. The mill, called Gary Works, emits nitrogen oxides and soot that can lodge in the lungs of people living nearby, along with heavy metals like lead and arsenic. It has also spilled pollution into Lake Michigan and local drinking water. The mill is also one of the largest industrial emitters of CO2 in the country. U.S. Steel, the company that has owned the mill since it was built in 1908, just announced that it’s beginning to install new carbon capture tech at the site. But the installation, at least initially, will only capture up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year. That’s less than 0.5% of the plant’s 10 million-plus tons of emissions each year. And it doesn’t do anything for other types of air pollution from the plant. The Gary Works plant, ca. 1969. [Photo: Charles Rotkin/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images] A distraction The technology “is a distraction from the actual solutions that U.S. Steel should be implementing,” says Ben Inskeep, program director at the Citizens Action Coalition, a consumer and environmental advocacy organization in Indiana. “My biggest concern is that this is essentially locking in the continued operation of their blast furnaces for decades to come.”

Blast furnaces heat up coke, a form of coal, to make iron—and, as a byproduct, huge amounts of CO2. Even if all of the pollution from the furnaces could be captured, just getting the coal causes other problems. Coal mining is a major source of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. One report calculated that methane emissions from coal extraction add 27% to the total global warming footprint from making steel each year. (That’s the equivalent of more than the annual carbon footprint of Germany). [Image: courtesy US Steel/CarbonFree] How the new carbon capture technology works A spokesperson for U.S. Steel told Fast Company that the installation is a starting point, because the tech is new, and it could be scaled up. The $150 million project is the first commercial carbon capture and utilization project at a North American steel mill. The patented tech, made by a company called CarbonFree, combines captured carbon with calcium from slag, another byproduct at steel mills. The final product is a material called calcium carbonate. The company can sell it to manufacturers to use as a filler in everything from moisturizer to breakfast cereal. [Image: courtesy US Steel/CarbonFree] The ingredient is valuable enough to make the carbon capture process financially viable. (Some other uses for captured CO2, such as making concrete, can’t make much money). The standard way to make calcium carbonate also has a large carbon footprint, so making it from captured carbon reduces emissions in two ways.

Still, it’s only a partial solution. A spokesperson from CarbonFree said that the company hopes to scale up to 150,000 tons of CO2 capture at the mill—not the steel mill’s total carbon footprint. When the first installation is in place, in 2026, U.S. Steel plans to use it for 20 years. That means that it expects to use coal until at least 2046, just four years before its goal to reach net zero emissions. Near-zero-emissions steel is already possible There are already other ways to make steel that can nearly eliminate emissions completely. “Our position is that blast furnaces need to be retired and changed out for cleaner equipment,” says Hilary Lewis, steel director at Industrious Labs, a nonprofit that works on decarbonizing heavy industry. Last week, a Swedish company called SSAB announced that it wants to build the first green steel plant in the U.S. It will likely get financial support from a Department of Energy program aimed at shrinking emissions in factories. The new steel mill, in Mississippi, will use green hydrogen made with renewable energy. Cleveland Cliffs, another steelmaker, plans to build a “hydrogen-ready” ironmaking plant that will initially run on gas, but can later switch to hydrogen. Other green steel mills are already in development outside the U.S. Some major steel buyers, including automakers, are beginning to demand green steel from producers.