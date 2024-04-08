Why talking about your goals may prevent you from achieving them 

BY John Baker4 minute read

Nearly half (43%) of us abandon our New Year’s resolutions by the end of January. It might sound strange, but researchers say it might have something to do with sharing the goal publicly.

This is because of a trick our brains play on us. By sharing your goals with others, you can get a premature sense of accomplishment that diminishes your motivation to take the actions required to achieve them. That’s why I’ve recently changed my goal-setting tactics. Instead of communicating the goal itself, my focus now is on the activities that build up to my goal. It’s already working. For a long time, I’ve wanted to run a faster 10K. By staying focused on running itself—getting stronger one day at a time—and sharing my progress with those around me, I’ve discovered how to foster a supportive environment that encourages feedback and collaboration and boosts my motivation to achieve my objectives.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But this approach isn’t limited to personal goals. It can also lead to success in the workplace. Focus on the activity, not the goal It feels good when other people support our efforts to improve or change. Sometimes, it feels so good that the validation we receive for simply creating a goal can fulfill our desire for recognition, inadvertently reducing our incentive to see the goal through to its end. That’s why focusing on the activity rather than the results can be far more effective. When you shift your focus from the outcome to the steps required to get there—the inputs, in other words—you engage with the process on a level that’s more action-oriented and satisfying.

To be clear, the goals remain. Choosing to concentrate on the incremental progress and actions you can take each day to move closer to your objective can transform goal setting from a static declaration of intent to a dynamic process of improvement and adaptation. This approach also provides a natural invitation for collaboration and constructive feedback. Sharing progress with family, friends, and coworkers encourages them to offer ideas, suggestions, and assistance that can elevate your performance. For example, on my journey to improve my 10K time to below one hour, I didn’t just aim for that marker. I avoided focusing on shaving down my finishing time. Instead, I immersed myself in my daily efforts. I’ve tried to go a little bit faster each run, or I’ve worked on other activities that will make me stronger for the next run.

This focused perspective on incremental changes has pushed me toward real progress. I can now run a 10K in less than an hour. Best of all, I’ve kept improving my time. 3 tips to transform goal setting This shift in mindset can also transform performance and collaboration at work. By shifting the emphasis from the end goal to the processes that get you there, you can cultivate a more engaged, motivated, and resilient workforce. There are several ways to integrate this mindset into your workplace.

advertisement

Share the journey Encourage employees to regularly share updates on what they are learning and how they are adapting to challenges. Shining a light on the journey—the strategies, innovations, and adjustments made along the way—can foster a culture of continuous learning and support. As a leader, focus on communicating the progress your team is making as you achieve each milestone on the path to your organization’s larger goal. For example, if you’re launching a learning and development initiative, provide updates on the training courses completed, the skills team members are acquiring, and how they’re applying these skills in their roles. Transparency invites other team members to contribute their advice and suggestions. Emphasize professional evolution and personal growth Regardless of your title or role, learning and developing new skills is a great way to evolve and grow personally and professionally. You may not have a specific end goal when you begin (other than personal development), but you’ll soon find that learning naturally puts you on a path to new opportunities.

Networking is also effective. Meeting new people and engaging in conversations builds relationships that can broaden your outlook and introduce you to fresh ideas and practices. It also helps you learn about new opportunities without forcing you to broadcast your career moves or plans. Aim for incremental, yet constant improvement Act with purpose when you’re engaged in activities that contribute to your goals. Produce high-quality work and aim for incremental improvement each time you attempt the activity. When you’re not directly engaged in the activity, explore ways to enhance your skills for future attempts. This quiet but effective approach can position you as a trustworthy and efficient team member and leader and pave the way for internal advancement. For example, if your goal is to boost customer satisfaction, concentrate on improving your client engagement skills and understanding the pain points clients face. You may also find that picking up new skills around AI can increase your analytical capabilities, help you streamline processes, and unlock new ideas. Prioritizing these individual tasks can lead to more meaningful relationships with clients and better problem-solving.