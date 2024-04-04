Family Dollar may be closing stores, but this quirky discount retailer from Japan is expanding

Daiso, the Japanese low-cost retailer known for its colorful stationery, unique gadgets, and low-budget snacks, is looking to expand its presence in the United States.

Since entering the U.S. market in 2005, Daiso has steadily grown its footprint and now has approximately 120 stores across seven states, with recent store openings in Arizona and California. The company plans to open a new store in Houston this month.

Dani Davis, vice president of marketing for Daiso’s U.S. division, says the expansion has been largely influenced by a strong social media presence, with the company receiving numerous requests from individuals urging them to open stores in their area. A page on its website even lets shoppers suggest locations for future store openings.

Founded in the 1970s, Daiso’s business model is based on its 100-yen (approximately 70-cents) pricing strategy. As of last year, the retailer had 4,000 stores across Japan, and its global reach extends to 25 countries and regions.