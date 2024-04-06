Celebrate the total solar eclipse with freebies and deals from Krispy Kreme, Pizza Hut, and more

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

If somehow you haven’t yet heard, a rare celestial event is taking place on Monday, April 8: A total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of North America. Even if you’re not in the path of totality, a partial eclipse is pretty exciting, especially when you consider that this won’t occur again in the lower 48 states for 21 years. Many brands are getting in on the fun. Here are nine deals and freebies not to be missed.

Dippin’ Dots Anytime is a great time for ice cream. Eclipse viewing parties can get even sweeter on April 8 thanks to Dippin’ Dots, which is offering 25% off online orders when shoppers use the promo code eclipse25. This offer is not good in stores. Insomnia Cookies From now until April 8, head to your local Insomnia Cookies shop to get a Moon Cookie Cake, which combines two cookie flavors in a crescent-shaped design that serves up to eight people. Additionally, if you spend $5 in store on the big day, you will be gifted a free classic cookie. Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme and Oreo are teaming up to celebrate the sun and moon with a new creation they’re calling the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. It’s an Original Glazed donut topped with black chocolate icing and silver sprinkles. And that’s not all. An Oreo cookie piped with buttercream and Oreo crumble icing finishes it all off. Available April 5 through 8 while supplies last.

MoonPie Since the word moon is literally in the name of this delicious treat, of course MoonPie is celebrating the upcoming total eclipse of the sun. It believes it’s the day “the moon wins,” if only for around four minutes. To mark the occasion, it introduced a limited-edition eclipse carton, which can be found in stores and online. Sonic To quench your thirst as you ponder a natural phenomenon, head to Sonic and order a Blackout Slush Float, available at participating stores through May 5. It comes with a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses, so it’s both practical and refreshing. The sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored concoction is topped with vanilla soft serve and garnished with blue and purple out-of-this-world sprinkles. SunChips You are going to want to jump on this freebie quickly because it lasts only as long as the eclipse itself: four minutes and 27 seconds. Astronaut Kellie Gerardi partnered with Frito-Lay to create the Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda SunChips. At 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, you can enter to win a free bag.

Warby Parker If you didn’t make it to Sonic, another way to get free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses is to head into a Warby Parker store, where they’ll be available until supplies run out. The brand wants to do its part to encourage people to protect their eyes. Burger King If you are a Burger King loyalty member, don’t miss out on this perk. Text ECLIPSE to 25125 between April 8 and 15 for one BOGO Whopper coupon. You can use it online or on the app. If you are not a member, now’s the time to join. Pizza Hut Finally, there’s Pizza Hut’s “Total Eclipse of the Hut” promotion: Get any large pizza for just $12.