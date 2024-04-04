Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Abdallah Candies, a Minnesota-based brand founded in 1909, says one of its products has been mislabeled. Here’s what to know.

Boxed chocolate candies are being recalled due to life-threatening allergic reaction fears

[Photo: Abdallah Candies]

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

A century-old maker of boxed chocolate candies has announced a recall of one of its products due to the package being mislabeled. The mislabeling means almonds are not listed as one of the ingredients, which could lead to severe or life-threatening complications should someone with an almond allergy or sensitivity consume the chocolates.

Abdallah Candies, a Minnesota-based candy maker founded in 1909, has issued the voluntary recall, according to a notice posted on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall involves the company’s Sea Salt Almond Alligators boxed chocolates in the 8-ounce variety, which contain roasted almonds as one of the main ingredients.

Select boxes of the 8-ounce Sea Salt Almond Alligators were sold with an incorrect ingredients and nutrition label on the back of the box. Instead of the label being the correct one for the Sea Salt Almond Alligators, a label for Chocolate Covered Cherries was placed on the box that does not list almonds as an ingredient.

Interestingly, the packaging on the front of the box still says “Almond Alligators” in all caps, but Abdallah clearly isn’t taking any chances here. If a person who is allergic or has sensitivities to almonds consumes the Sea Salt Almond Alligators with the mislabeled ingredients, they risk having an allergic reaction, which could be life-threatening.  

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Abdallah Candies says the mislabeled chocolates were distributed from March 1 to March 29, 2024. They were sold nationwide in grocery stores, specialty retail stores, and other retail outlets. The code on the label reads “0315” in the bottom center of the label.

So far, Abdallah Candies says it has not been notified of any illnesses stemming from the recalled product. However, it urges consumers who have purchased the chocolates not to eat any of them and instead destroy the candies or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

You can view complete information about the recalled product on the FDA’s recall notice here, where you can also find photographs of the front and back of the chocolates’ box.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

Explore Topics