Boxed chocolate candies are being recalled due to life-threatening allergic reaction fears

A century-old maker of boxed chocolate candies has announced a recall of one of its products due to the package being mislabeled. The mislabeling means almonds are not listed as one of the ingredients, which could lead to severe or life-threatening complications should someone with an almond allergy or sensitivity consume the chocolates.

Abdallah Candies, a Minnesota-based candy maker founded in 1909, has issued the voluntary recall, according to a notice posted on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall involves the company’s Sea Salt Almond Alligators boxed chocolates in the 8-ounce variety, which contain roasted almonds as one of the main ingredients.

Select boxes of the 8-ounce Sea Salt Almond Alligators were sold with an incorrect ingredients and nutrition label on the back of the box. Instead of the label being the correct one for the Sea Salt Almond Alligators, a label for Chocolate Covered Cherries was placed on the box that does not list almonds as an ingredient.

Interestingly, the packaging on the front of the box still says “Almond Alligators” in all caps, but Abdallah clearly isn’t taking any chances here. If a person who is allergic or has sensitivities to almonds consumes the Sea Salt Almond Alligators with the mislabeled ingredients, they risk having an allergic reaction, which could be life-threatening.