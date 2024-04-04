Brands, your customers are OK with AI chatbots, but that doesn’t mean they want junky AI content

If you’re a brand on social media (and which brand isn’t?), you need to tread carefully when it comes to using AI across your social channels. That’s according to a new survey from social media analytics company Sprout Social , which reveals that consumers are more favorable to some types of AI use over others.

First the positive

Sprout Social’s survey found that a majority of consumers—73.5 percent of them—said that they strongly or somewhat agree that they are comfortable with brands that use AI to deliver more rapid customer service on its social channels.

The acceptance of AI used in this way likely comes down to personal convenience: When a customer has a question or problem, they want to get an answer for it as soon as possible. If AI can help speed up getting them that answer, then a majority of consumers seem to have no problem with that.

Now the negative

Survey respondents are less favorable toward AI use when it comes to brand posting AI-generated content on their social media channels. AI-generated content often includes things like photos or artwork created by AI or text written by AI.