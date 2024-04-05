A local paper went bankrupt. Now a faraway buyer wants its assets

For 155 years, the Santa Barbara News-Press and its predecessors played a fundamental role in the California coastal city as its primary broadsheet newspaper. The paper’s historic legacy is messy, especially in the modern era.
But even a complicated legacy, marked by years of decline, deserves better than fears that it could live a second life as a “zombie website,” a type of news site infamous for replacing high-quality archives with low-quality or even AI-generated content.
The News-Press’s July 2023 bankruptcy and closure, and the paper’s faraway proposed buyer, have put a specter over its digital assets—leading to a live auction next week at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Barbara, where interested parties can try to outbid the proposed European buyer.
To be clear, the company with a tentative agreement to purchase those assets, Malta-based Weyaweya, has denied that it has dramatic changes in mind. Principal Max Noremo, who lives in Spain, has expressly said Weyaweya would not modify the website’s content.
“The plan is, if we do buy the domain, to revive the site with its previous content and find a buyer,” Noremo said in comments to the Santa Barbara Independent. “We do not plan to add any new content. The site will simply be restored; assuming the backup files of the website are complete, all the old articles will be preserved.”
(Noremo did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment.)
But it was nonetheless an out-of-nowhere situation that caught William Belfiore, a renewable energy worker who grew up in Santa Barbara, off-guard, because Weyaweya seemed to be paying what he felt was a surprisingly high amount of money for a distressed local news asset.