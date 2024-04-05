A local paper went bankrupt. Now a faraway buyer wants its assets

For 155 years, the Santa Barbara News-Press and its predecessors played a fundamental role in the California coastal city as its primary broadsheet newspaper. The paper’s historic legacy is messy, especially in the modern era.

But even a complicated legacy, marked by years of decline, deserves better than fears that it could live a second life as a “zombie website,” a type of news site infamous for replacing high-quality archives with low-quality or even AI-generated content.

The News-Press’s July 2023 bankruptcy and closure, and the paper’s faraway proposed buyer, have put a specter over its digital assets—leading to a live auction next week at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Santa Barbara, where interested parties can try to outbid the proposed European buyer.

To be clear, the company with a tentative agreement to purchase those assets, Malta-based Weyaweya, has denied that it has dramatic changes in mind. Principal Max Noremo, who lives in Spain, has expressly said Weyaweya would not modify the website’s content.