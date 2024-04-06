6 tips for lowering your housing costs

Asking for a deal on your cable, internet, or cellphone bill can save you money in amounts that range from the modest to the impressive—but your connectivity costs will never be the lion’s share of your monthly budget. The biggest expense on your ledger sheet— housing —is the one that can also net you the biggest savings through negotiation.

Negotiating your housing costs can be trickier than negotiating monthly bills, but it’s definitely possible. Here are some strategies you can use to reduce those big monthly bills.

Negotiating Rent

There are a number of factors that can make it difficult to negotiate your rent. If your rental market is experiencing a glut of renters or a scarcity of rental properties, it can be tough to ask for a break on price.

But just as businesses want to retain current customers, landlords want to know that their properties are occupied. When you enter into negotiations with your landlord, remember that unoccupied properties cost landlords money. This can help you find a mutually beneficial option for you both.