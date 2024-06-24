Inside the staggering rise of sextortion schemes targeting teen boys

In the excruciating hours after her 17-year-old son Jordan DeMay was found dead of an apparent suicide in March of 2022, Jennifer Buta wracked her brain for an explanation.
“This is not my happy child,” Buta remembers thinking, recalling the high school football player who used to delight in going shopping with his mom and taking long walks with her around Lake Superior, not far from their Michigan home. “I’m banging my head asking: What happened?”
It wasn’t long before Buta got her answer: Shortly before he died, DeMay had received an Instagram message from someone who appeared to be a teenage girl named Dani Robertts. The two began talking, and when “Dani” asked DeMay to send her a sexually explicit photo of himself, he complied. That’s when the conversation took a turn.
According to a Department of Justice indictment issued in May 2023, the scammer on the other end of what turned out to be a hacked account began threatening to share DeMay’s photos widely unless he paid $1,000. When DeMay sent the scammer $300, the threats continued. When DeMay told the scammer he was going to kill himself, the scammer wrote back, “Good. Do that fast.”
Just hours after receiving the first message, DeMay was dead.
Buta says she’d never heard the term “sextortion” until law enforcement officials introduced her to it as a means of explaining what had happened to her son. But since his story became public, Buta has heard countless stories using that term, many of them similar to her son’s. “It’s parents saying, This happened to my child. This happened to my child. This happened to my child,” Buta says. “It’s so much bigger than I think any of us realize.”
DeMay is one of at least 20 minors who the FBI says died by suicide after being targeted in financially motivated sextortion schemes since 2021. But these cases represent just a sliver of the broader surge in reports of sextortion targeting minors in recent years. Between August 2022 and August 2023 alone, an estimated 812 reports of financial sextortion have poured into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)—every week, on average.