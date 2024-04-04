Can employee ownership improve capitalism?

In the United States, we could live in a time of plenty. Capitalism has the capacity to produce more than enough of life’s necessities—such as food, water, and shelter. And over the past several decades capitalism has produced technological innovations that have raised living standards for millions of people. And yet, there is a glaring problem with capitalism: inequality.
While capitalist economies typically excel in production, they have not always done as well with distribution. In the United States, most income groups in the working middle class have experienced relatively little real wage growth over recent decades, while higher income groups have seen their earnings soar. This stagnation among America’s working middle is often hidden by economic reports that describe average worker or household gains with unequal distribution; the median lags the mean by a wide margin.
Similarly, strong economic data from Wall Street is not often felt on Main Street, since the wealthiest 10% of Americans now own 93% of stocks. Today, the United States leads OECD countries in terms of wealth inequality and lags OECD countries in terms of economic and social mobility. Some researchers have described this growing class divide as the fading American Dream.
Employee share ownership could play a role in addressing the conflict between American capitalism and the American dream. Research shows employee-owned businesses perform as well as, and sometimes better than, peer companies that do not share equity and profits with workers. Furthermore, workers experience higher job quality at employee owned companies. In addition, working for a company with employee share ownership is an idea that has broad appeal across the political spectrum as well as across a range of demographic groups. The solid business performance, benefits for workers, and broad appeal should lead more businesses to adopt employee-share ownership structures, but unfortunately the odds are often stacked against employee ownership.
One set of systems stacked against employee share ownership has been the small and closely held business support systems—banks, accountants, lawyers, and advisors that serve closely held businesses. The professionals working in these areas often have little familiarity with Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) or other employee share ownership structures. Consequently, retiring business owners looking to sell their business to their employees often find accessing needed financial, legal and other supports to be challenging. Indeed, many retiring business owners will not even consider this option, as none of their advisors are likely to mention it.
Some advisors and business owners also may have misperceptions that will lead them to advise against an employee buyout. For example, advisors or business owners may mistakenly believe employees have to pay for the business out of their pockets, raising concerns whether employees have sufficient financial capacity. But ESOP transactions are typically debt-financed, with the debt repaid through future business earnings, building wealth over time for the worker owners in much the same way that a mortgage can help homeowners build wealth.
There are significant tax benefits for a retiring business owner that sells to employees and for the new ESOPs that are set up after the transition, so that is a helpful encouragement. But confounding factors can make financing the deal a challenge. The principal barrier is that retiring business owners often need to self-finance part of the sale because a company may not have enough collateral to borrow all the funds from a bank or other lender. Uncertainty around an acceptable valuation can at times present risk of lawsuits or other action should business performance suffer after a founders exit.