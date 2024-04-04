Can employee ownership improve capitalism?

BY Maureen Conway and Joseph Blasi5 minute read

In the United States, we could live in a time of plenty. Capitalism has the capacity to produce more than enough of life’s necessities—such as food, water, and shelter. And over the past several decades capitalism has produced technological innovations that have raised living standards for millions of people. And yet, there is a glaring problem with capitalism: inequality.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

One set of systems stacked against employee share ownership has been the small and closely held business support systems—banks, accountants, lawyers, and advisors that serve closely held businesses. The professionals working in these areas often have little familiarity with Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) or other employee share ownership structures. Consequently, retiring business owners looking to sell their business to their employees often find accessing needed financial, legal and other supports to be challenging. Indeed, many retiring business owners will not even consider this option, as none of their advisors are likely to mention it. Some advisors and business owners also may have misperceptions that will lead them to advise against an employee buyout. For example, advisors or business owners may mistakenly believe employees have to pay for the business out of their pockets, raising concerns whether employees have sufficient financial capacity. But ESOP transactions are typically debt-financed, with the debt repaid through future business earnings, building wealth over time for the worker owners in much the same way that a mortgage can help homeowners build wealth. There are significant tax benefits for a retiring business owner that sells to employees and for the new ESOPs that are set up after the transition, so that is a helpful encouragement. But confounding factors can make financing the deal a challenge. The principal barrier is that retiring business owners often need to self-finance part of the sale because a company may not have enough collateral to borrow all the funds from a bank or other lender. Uncertainty around an acceptable valuation can at times present risk of lawsuits or other action should business performance suffer after a founders exit.

Expand to continue reading ↓