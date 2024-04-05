Matty Matheson’s new food brand is unapologetically nostalgic

The packaging for Matheson Food Co. is so old school you might be surprised the year on the expiration date starts with a 20.

The new brand, which started selling a line of pantry staples from mac and cheese to salad dressings and barbecue sauces from chef Matty Matheson earlier this year, was inspired by food packaging dating back to the 1930s.

[Photo: courtesy Wedge]

“Matty is very anti-superfluousness,” Justin Lortie, founder and design director at the brand and design agency Wedge tells Fast Company in an email. “Nothing trendy. Nothing too modern. It had to feel authentic, a touch vintage, lasting, like a trucker’s hat or a Harley-Davidson tee.”

As a reference, Matheson offered Hereford Corned Beef. “There’s something very nostalgic about it for him,” Lortie says. Wedge also looked at vintage packaging from Kraft and Heinz as part of its design research, but Hereford directly inspired Matheson’s logo.