Matty Matheson’s new food brand is unapologetically nostalgic

The packaging for Matheson Food Co. is so old school you might be surprised the year on the expiration date starts with a 20.
The new brand, which started selling a line of pantry staples from mac and cheese to salad dressings and barbecue sauces from chef Matty Matheson earlier this year, was inspired by food packaging dating back to the 1930s.
“Matty is very anti-superfluousness,” Justin Lortie, founder and design director at the brand and design agency Wedge tells Fast Company in an email. “Nothing trendy. Nothing too modern. It had to feel authentic, a touch vintage, lasting, like a trucker’s hat or a Harley-Davidson tee.”
As a reference, Matheson offered Hereford Corned Beef. “There’s something very nostalgic about it for him,” Lortie says. Wedge also looked at vintage packaging from Kraft and Heinz as part of its design research, but Hereford directly inspired Matheson’s logo.
“When these products were introduced on the market in the ’30s, the use of primary colors and appealing packaging was truly the start of commercializing food on shelf, even adding photography of the food on the package like a bowl of pasta,” Lortie says. “Today most new products have a more sophisticated and elaborate color palette or straightforward design.”
The vintage-inspired packaging for Matheson Food Co. utilizes red, yellow, blue, and white. “By tapping into a core primary palette, in a way it brought back something very old school that yet feels very ‘new,’” Lortie says.
Matheson, who appears on and produces The Bear, drew from recipes like one from his mother-in-law for the green olive salad dressing. And like a treasured family recipe, the hope is that Matheson Food Co. has an extended life.
“The intention,” Lortie says, “is for the brand to outlive the man and be loved for generations.”