Sinatra sings Nirvana: Here’s why 200 music artists just signed an open letter critical of AI

It was only a matter of time before musicians joined writers , actors , and filmmakers in banding together against the threat AI poses on their art and livelihood. On Tuesday, nonprofit advocacy group Artist Rights Alliance released an open letter demanding more responsible use of AI, and that artists receive fair compensation from it. The letter was signed by a who’s who of heavy hitters—from Billie Eilish to Billy Porter and Jon Batiste to Jon Bon Jovi.

Crucially, these artists are not calling for an end to the use of AI in music creation—only the kind that is used “to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.” While companies like Universal Music Group have been working to find artist-centric solutions to the threat of AI—lobbying Congress for stronger regulation and suing an AI startup for training its model on copyrighted lyrics—it may be a while before such regulations become widely adopted. In the meantime, as a trip down the AI corridor of YouTube confirms, the genie is already out of the bottle. Song-generating tech is now readily available to anyone with a computer, some spare time, and a desire to make their music mash-up fantasies a reality. (Kind of.)The rise of AI’s copyright threat can be traced through the evolution of one particular fan’s remix of “Baby Shark.” In late 2020, a YouTuber who goes by the name, Mr. Grande, released a clip of himself rapping in the style of Nicki Minaj over a beat that samples the famous children’s tune. It was the kind of relatively harmless infringement the music industry has been combating in court since the late ‘80s and the war on sampling. Cut to last fall, however, and Mr. Grande could now make an AI-generated Nicki Minaj sing his song. Clearly, we’ve entered a new era.

That song remains up on YouTube seven months and 1.3 million views later, which may be part of the reason Minaj signed the open letter. She is joined by the estates of several artists who are no longer around to defend themselves, including Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley. While the remaining Beatles may have briefly resurrected John Lennon for a final “new” Beatles song last fall, Marley and Sinatra are regularly revived online without their estates having any say in the matter. In fact, thanks to a YouTuber named Ihor Palamarchuk, the two even collaborated recently—on an AI Marley cover of Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” with near-passable accuracy.

Ol’ Blue Eyes himself has been made to cover everyone from Michael Jackson to Nirvana lately. Perhaps it’s because the crooner has such a massive back catalog for AI models to study, but the Sinatra faux-vocals in particular are harder to clock as digital forgery. Helping matters not one bit, the arrangements backing his Nirvana cover sound completely legit—conjuring images of session musicians in the future losing out on work to simple AI programming.