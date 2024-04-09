Master multitasking in Windows and MacOS with these pointers

This column first appeared in Advisorator , Jared’s weekly tech advice newsletter. Sign up for free to get new tips every week.

It’s time to finally get your windowing situation in order.

While I love that Windows and MacOS let you juggle a dozen apps at once, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all those open windows, or to waste time reshuffling and resizing them all. Being out of town last week—and not having my usual multi-monitor setup—was the motivation I needed to explore some smarter multitasking methods.

Below, I’ll walk through the ways you can keep your open applications more organized on Windows and MacOS, including some simple built-in solutions along with a couple of powerful add-ons: