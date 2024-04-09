Fast company logo
Set up split-screen, show the desktop, create custom window layouts, and more.

Master multitasking in Windows and MacOS with these pointers

[Source illustration: Alexey Yaremenko/Getty Images]

BY Jared Newman3 minute read

This column first appeared in Advisorator, Jared’s weekly tech advice newsletter. Sign up for free to get new tips every week.

It’s time to finally get your windowing situation in order.

While I love that Windows and MacOS let you juggle a dozen apps at once, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all those open windows, or to waste time reshuffling and resizing them all. Being out of town last week—and not having my usual multi-monitor setup—was the motivation I needed to explore some smarter multitasking methods.

Below, I’ll walk through the ways you can keep your open applications more organized on Windows and MacOS, including some simple built-in solutions along with a couple of powerful add-ons:

Window-snapping basics

Before you start installing any extra software, make sure you’re familiar with the built-in shortcuts for repositioning your app windows.

In Windows:

  • Drag a window to the top edge to maximize it, or press Win + ↑.
  • Drag windows to the side edges for split-screen view, or press Win + ← or Win + →.
  • Click-and-drag the bar between two split-screen windows to resize them both.
  • Win + ↓ to un-maximize or minimize a window.
  • Win + D to hide all windows. (Press again to restore.)
  • Windows 11 only: Quickly access split-view options by hovering over an app’s window button or dragging the window to the top-center edge of the screen.

In MacOS:

