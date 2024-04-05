BY Talib Visram3 minute read

The byline on this article might say Talib Visram, but if it were up to your smartphone or computer, it would probably read “Talon Viceroy.”

Like many others with names that aren’t from Anglo-Saxon descent, I’m often told by my tech devices that my name is, in fact, incorrect. Microsoft Word says my name is a typo, denoting it with a red squiggle underneath. My last name, it helpfully suggests, should be Visa, Viera, or Disarm. My first name: Talia, Tail—or, yes, Taliban. A new campaign in the U.K. aims to call attention to this bias, claiming it can make people feel othered—even as such ethnic names are more common in an increasingly diverse Britain. The campaign hopes Big Tech corporations will make a change to help those individuals feel more included. [Screenshot: I Am Not A Typo] The campaign, I Am Not a Typo, was organized by various independent contributors, including designers, creatives, and academics. Part of the founding team is journalist Dhruti Shah, whose first name is often changed to Dorito; and academic Rashmi Dyal-Chand, whose name is regularly tweaked to sashimi. “I think she’s okay with sashimi as a dish, but not as a name,” says Cathal Wogan, senior consulting director at Blurred, a communications consultancy that’s also part of the founding team.

It can be funny, sure. We’re all familiar with the classic autocorrect that makes a us look like we’ve just typed “duck off.” For me, receiving autocorrects like “Talon” has become a running joke. But it’s also frustrating, especially when the name changes are darker, like Taliban. Wogan says his friend Eugiena often gets “eugenics.” “This is just a constant, nagging reminder of being different, or [your] family being different,” says Wogan, whose Irish first name is also consistently flagged. “People [are] being told by their phone that they’re invalid in some way.” In an academic paper titled Autocorrecting for Whiteness, Dyal-Chand found tech devices either correct to the nearest Anglo name—like changing Ayaan to Susan—or to other words altogether—like DeShawn to “dash away.” “Autocorrect produces social and cultural harms that disproportionately affect communities of color and those who do not have Anglo identities,” she writes.

To be fair, autocorrect does seem to learn by repetition. My iPhone now knows my name is Talib Visram, capital T and capital V, and recognizes names in my Contacts. But it doesn’t inherently know ethnic names, like it does Charles or Emily. What makes the bias more noticeable today is that Britain is ever more multicultural. There were 2,328 Esmaes born in the last five years in Britain, compared to 36 Nigels. The campaign notes that 41 percent of baby names are typos according to Microsoft’s English (U.K.) dictionary, including increasingly popular names Zarah, Matei, and Rafe. Though it’s not directly representative of Britain’s demographic make-up, Britain’s current cabinet is relatively diverse. Sunak, the last name of the prime minister, would be considered a typo. In 2021, 225 newborn girls in the U.K. were named Dua, of Arabic origin, yet most devices flag it as a typo.

I tried putting other well-known names into my iPhone (which is in U.S. English): Mahershala (Ali) changed to “red line;” Pramila (Jayapal) to “paramilitary;” and Chiwitel (Ejiofor) to “Chipotle.” In perhaps a clever troll by Apple, Sundar and Satya, the first names of the CEOs of Google and Microsoft, are both noted as wrong, the latter corrected to “satay.” The campaign aims to get those major tech companies—Apple, Google, and Microsoft—to include more ethnic names in their dictionaries. The campaign has written an open letter to the tech giants to ask for action. Wogan says he’d be open to expanding the campaign to the U.S. to gain more traction. It doesn’t seem like a big task. “These companies are creating wildly complex, large language models,” Wogan says. “I would defy anyone at Microsoft or Google or Apple to say that they cannot change this.”