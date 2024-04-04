Today’s top business headlines: Vyvanse shortage, Microsoft security, Target Lady, and Uber

Vyvanse shortage: Last August, the Food and Drug Administration approved a central nervous system stimulant, Vyvanse, to treat ADHD due to a shortage in ADHD medication. But now, eight months later, Vyvanse is as hard to come by for many patients as other forms of ADHD medication—as Vyvanse has accounted for almost 70% of the prescriptions filled for medications for ADHD. Full story .

Federal report blasts Microsoft: A Biden administration-appointed review board issued a report Tuesday calling for an overhaul of Microsoft’s security practices and saying “a cascade of errors” by the tech giant let state-backed Chinese cyber operators break into email accounts of senior U.S. officials. The panel said the intrusion, discovered in June by the State Department and dating back to May, “was preventable and should never have occurred.” Full story.

Uber Eats tests autonomous food delivery: Uber Eats will start delivering orders in the Phoenix area via Waymo’s autonomous vehicles on Wednesday, expanding on a multiyear partnership that began in May and already includes self-driving cars for the ride service. Uber Eats will deliver these orders to Arizona’s Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler. Full story.

Kristen Wiig’s ‘Target Lady’ is back: About two decades ago, Kristen Wiig introduced Saturday Night Live audiences to a new character: Target Lady. Now Wiig is an official Target spokesperson, returning as a hard-charging Target employee in a series of new ads for upcoming Target Circle Week deals. Full story.