Rothy’s new espadrille has a deceptively simple design

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

From the dawn of humankind, there has been a formula for making shoes. We cut pieces of leather or cloth, then sew them onto a sole. Today, everything from sneakers to stilettos are made this way.

Rothy’s is throwing the shoemaking rulebook out the window. Its founders, Roth Martin and Stephen Hawthornthwaite, developed a proprietary 3D knitting machine that produces the entire upper of a shoe in a single piece of material, ensuring that no scraps of material are wasted. When the brand launched in 2012, it quickly developed a cult following for its ballet flats. But Rothy’s designers have been eager to go beyond the flat. They’re experimenting with this technology to explore how many different kinds of shoe silhouettes it can create. [Rothy’s original flat. Photo: Rothy’s] Next week, the brand launches an espadrille to great fanfare, with a waitlist of more than 2,000 customers and counting. It mimics the classic summer shoe, traditionally made from jute, and popularized by Picasso and Yves Saint Laurent. Rothy’s new offering comes hot on the heels of a clog and wedge sandal. Over the past few years, it has also created a driver, a chelsea boot, and knee-high boots—all made using the same zero-waste knitting machine. [Rothy’s boot. Photo: Rothy’s] Designing a more sustainable shoe Martin and Hawthornthwaite launched Rothy’s with a vision of creating highly sustainable footwear. They wanted to tackle the plastic pollution problem by making shoes from discarded water bottles that would otherwise end up in the ocean, contributing to crises like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The founders searched for suppliers that turned this plastic waste into fibers. They then designed a flat shoe whose uppers were made from this recycled plastic material.

[Rothy’s new espadrille. Photo: Rothy’s] Developing a Rothy’s shoe is very different from the traditional shoe design process. At most shoe companies, designers sketch out a silhouette on paper or on a computer. Then shoemakers figure out how to create the style using a shoe last, which is a solid form shaped like a human foot. Using the last, shoemakers glue and stitch dozens of components together to create the structure of the shoe. By comparison, many of Rothy’s shoes only have three parts: the upper, the sole, and an insert. (Rothy’s most complicated design, the sneaker, has only seven components, including laces; a typical sneaker has 23 components.) This is because Rothy’s machine is able to create a single piece of fabric for the upper. [Rothy’s mule. Photo: Rothy’s] Manufacturing sustainability Heather Archibald, chief merchandising officer, says that creating a Rothy’s shoe requires a combination of art and science. Rothy’s creative team includes designers and artisan cobblers who work together to come up with new styles. “We’ve made a list of essential shoes that customers need in their closets,” she says. “We want to create timeless silhouettes, but make them more sustainable and more comfortable. We call it ‘icon innovation’.”

Then, the team must partner with engineers to translate the style into a computer model, so the 3D knitting machine can weave it. When it came to the espadrilles, for instance, most shoemakers would sew together thin strips of jute and possibly leather to create the upper. Rothy’s engineers had to program the 3D machine to produce this entire upper to come out of the machine. “It’s almost like origami,” says Sun Lee, VP of design. “You need to reverse engineer the style and create it as a flat, single piece of material.” [Photo: Rothy’s] Rothy’s founders bought a factory in China and equipped it with their knitting machines, so they can create shoes at scale and have more control over the supply chain. This has served them well. The company has grown and is now making many different silhouettes every season. Last year, the factory achieved TRUE Platinum certification, which verifies that it operates with zero waste practices. It takes about six minutes to knit an upper. Then, a team of cobblers sew these uppers onto the sole, which is made from EVA plastic, which is partly made from biodegradable algae polymers. Lee points out that this combination of materials ensures that Rothy’s shoes are machine washable, which is important because it allows the shoes to be more durable. “It means that when shoes get dirty, you can just clean them,” she says. “You can wear them for much longer.”