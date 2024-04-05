In this California valley, machine vision meets grapevines

The three tractors making their way between rows of vines at a Sonoma County vineyard weren’t just missing human drivers, they were also missing a very distinct smell: Instead of the usual stink of burned gas, the air only carried the scent of fresh-cut grass.

Those autonomous tractors are the result of a partnership between farm equipment behemoth Doosan Bobcat, a South San Francisco-based robotics startup called Agtonomy, and Treasury Wine Estates, that aims to solve the labor shortage plaguing vineyards across the U.S.

“We’re not trying to replace labor, we’re trying to close the labor gap,” says Agtonomy CEO Tim Bucher. He cites his experience wearing his other occupational hat: proprietor of Trattore Farms and Winery in nearby Geyserville. “My labor costs since 2017 have gone up by 45%,” he adds.

For the project, Agtonomy’s sensors and TeleFarmer software stack were added to Bobcat’s AT450X autonomous electric tractor. (Bobcat, the North Dakota subsidiary of the Korean industrial conglomerate Doosan, was an honoree in the manufacturing category of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies program.)