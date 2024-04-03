What’s happening at Amazon: AWS lays off hundreds as Fresh grocery stores ditch Just Walk Out tech

Amazon is ditching its Just Walk Out program, which allowed customers in Amazon Fresh stores to do just that: exit with their items, without ever checking out.

The technology sounds ideal, but the systems, which were expensive to install, were also riddled with errors. Instead of a traditional checkout line, it relied on a host of cameras and workers watching them, as well as sensors that tracked what shoppers had in their carts. Late receipts and incorrect orders weren’t uncommon. It seemed that opting to avoid cashiers had led to a lot of other hands on deck in order to ensure customers were charged appropriately—and the system still wasn’t very accurate.

While Just Walk Out technology will still be offered in select stores in the U.K., it’s largely being scaled back. But instead of reverting to the old-fashioned checkout line, Amazon is switching gears again.