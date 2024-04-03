What’s happening at Amazon: AWS lays off hundreds as Fresh grocery stores ditch Just Walk Out tech

Some big changes are happening in Amazon stores, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) has axed more employees.
Amazon is ditching its Just Walk Out program, which allowed customers in Amazon Fresh stores to do just that: exit with their items, without ever checking out.
The technology sounds ideal, but the systems, which were expensive to install, were also riddled with errors. Instead of a traditional checkout line, it relied on a host of cameras and workers watching them, as well as sensors that tracked what shoppers had in their carts. Late receipts and incorrect orders weren’t uncommon. It seemed that opting to avoid cashiers had led to a lot of other hands on deck in order to ensure customers were charged appropriately—and the system still wasn’t very accurate.
While Just Walk Out technology will still be offered in select stores in the U.K., it’s largely being scaled back. But instead of reverting to the old-fashioned checkout line, Amazon is switching gears again.
Just Walk Out is out—but Dash Carts are in.
Dash Carts are essentially a unique way to pay as you go. The carts have scales and scanners attached to them, so that shoppers can keep a running tab as they shop, and yes, still skip the dreaded checkout line. Other retailers in the U.S., such as Kroger, have attempted similar solutions.
The carts are part of a redesign of Amazon Fresh stores. An Amazon spokesperson told Fast Company that the redesigns have helped customer satisfaction: “We see a strong fit for Amazon Dash Cart, our smart shopping cart, in larger grocery stores and other retail formats where customers buy a greater number of items that need to be carted around. Dash Cart enables customers to scan and weigh items on the cart, helps them find items throughout the store, provides personalized shopping experiences, and lets customers bag items as they shop, all while helping them track their spending in real time.”