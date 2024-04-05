Inside Cesar Conde’s rise at NBC—and the network’s major Ronna McDaniel misfire

BY Brian Stelterlong read

“As a news organization,” said Cesar Conde, who oversees NBC News, “the biggest currency that we have is trust.”

Trust is earned over time, of course, and a visitor traversing the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza can viscerally feel its accrual. The Midtown Manhattan building is where, in 1941, NBC became the first commercial television network in the United States; and in 2024, trusted anchors relay the evening news to some 6.5 million viewers every night. But trust can also be lost in an instant. That’s a truism that Conde, who has been chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group since 2020, is now grappling with. His organization’s many victories in recent years are being overshadowed by a recent scandal: the hiring and firing, last month, of the former Republican National Committee boss Ronna McDaniel as a contributor. It was a move prompting an on-air revolt by staff (who pointed out that McDaniel had pushed Donald Trump’s debunked claims of voting malfeasance in the 2020 election) and a backlash from people on the right (who chalked up her dismissal as proof of left-wing media bias). Before the McDaniel episode spiraled into the biggest controversy of Conde’s chairmanship, I had a series of conversations with him, his first in-depth interviews since assuming the role. He leads a growing portfolio of news outlets, including the national network; NBC’s local stations; MSNBC and CNBC on cable; and the fast-growing free streaming network, NBC News NOW—all of which must appeal to viewers across a splintering media landscape.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The success of NOW is one of the reasons Conde agreed to this profile. NOW, which launched in 2019 and is available on NBC’s website as well as more than a dozen streaming platforms, has seen four consecutive years of growth, and in 2023 saw an average monthly viewership of 45 million hours. “We broke even in [the first] 18 months,” Conde told me from his third floor office at 30 Rock, “and we’re very proud of that.” When I mentioned that NBC’s parent, Comcast, is my cable and broadband provider at home, Conde transformed into an exuberant salesman. I could just say the words “NBC News NOW” into my Xfinity remote control, he said, and the channel would pop up. “There’s no service like it,” he said—and now it’s all scaled up in time for the 2024 presidential election. Oh yeah, the election. It’s like a toxin that harms everything it touches, including NBC.

For two decades, Conde’s career in media had been on a rocket ship-like trajectory—from Univision president to chair of Telemundo to head of all of NBC’s news assets—with some observers predicting a CEO role in his future. Suddenly, the McDaniel controversy erupted, and he was at the center of a firestorm. NBC’s president of editorial, Rebecca Blumenstein, and several of Conde’s other lieutenants supported the hiring. Because of that, some critics now wondered whether Conde was too hands-off for the news group’s own good. He decided to cancel McDaniel’s contributor gig and apologized to staff. (With speculation swirling about Conde’s job security, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh said that “the performance of the News Group speaks to his great leadership especially during challenging times.”) Though Conde declined a follow-up interview request about the episode, in a conversation with me a few weeks earlier, he had hinted at the motivation behind tapping someone like McDaniel for a “political analyst” job. “Our philosophy,” he’d said, speaking not about her, but about the news group as a whole, “is that we want to make sure we have something for everyone.” It’s an understandable business strategy—trying to keep the “broad” in broadcast TV news, even as you position it for the future—but also one that’s incredibly hard to pull off in our fractured social and media environment. For Conde, who has been deft in the past, the McDaniel episode was a harsh lesson: You can’t have it all.

When I began writing about television news 20 years ago, NBC cared about two rivals: ABC and CBS. Television ratings were the only scorecard. Information was still scarce and the internet still felt slow. These days, digital is the battleground, and NBC is far ahead of the other broadcasters: ​​NBC’s properties saw a combined average of 140 million monthly unique visitors in Q4 of 2023, which puts it ahead of everyone from ABC and CBS to the New York Times and the Washington Post. But in truth, the old network versus network cage fights looks stupefyingly narrow. In the era of YouTube and TikTok, NBC’s competition isn’t just other TV stations—it’s the million social media and streaming options on everyone’s phones. That’s why, as Conde puts it, Today is now a “lifestyle business” running around the clock, Meet the Press is a multi-platform brand, and NBC’s digital operation is a worldwide outfit. Conde proudly calls his collection of assets “the largest news organization in the country.” And he wants the wider media world to see NBC that way, too. Conde, 50, exists in a state of perpetual motion. The first time we spoke for this piece, in January, he was fresh off a flight from the World Economic Forum in Davos and catching up on work at 30 Rock. Two days later, he was in Philadelphia for meetings at Comcast headquarters, and would soon be en route to Washington, D.C., for appointments at the NBC News D.C. bureau. But before he departed, he carved out an afternoon to visit the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he earned his MBA in 1999.

Wharton was formative for Conde: He headed the student government on campus and bonded with a group of classmates who still go on an annual trip together. Yet, “it took me a little while to find my passion and path,” he told the students in a leadership course taught by Estée Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder. Leaning forward atop a counter chair, one foot on the floor, Conde unfurled a life story that is wildly different from those of most past leaders of NBC News. “My mom is from Cuba,” he said. “My dad is from Peru. My two younger brothers and I grew up in the U.S.”—Miami, to be precise. Conde’s Catholic high school was overwhelmingly Hispanic, a cocoon of Cuban life in western Miami-Dade County. He grew up “with very immigrant values,” he said: “an ethic of hard work and gratitude—being grateful and proud to be born here in the U.S.” Conde’s path was, for a while at least, a pretty familiar one, as far as the corporate world goes: He followed up a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard with a two-year stint at Salomon Smith Barney’s M&A group, and then graduate school at Wharton. But then, rather than pursuing the traditional investment banking or management consulting path, Conde worked at a Latin American internet portal during the dot-com boom. In 2002, he won a prestigious White House fellowship to serve under then Secretary of State Colin Powell. “You thank God when someone like him comes into your life,” Conde told the class.

Powell, who died in 2021, once told the Associated Press that he sensed Conde’s “great potential,” stating that “his sense of purpose and maturity allow him to lead by bringing out the best in those around him despite his young age.” In 2003, Conde joined Univision Networks, the leading Spanish-language TV broadcaster in the U.S., as executive vice president; by 2009, at 35 years old, Conde became president of Univision. He credits Powell with helping him get there, specifically by steering him toward Hispanic media, which was rapidly growing but wasn’t yet considered part of the “mainstream.” [Photo: Benedict Evans] “People sometimes discount the experience you have if they don’t have the same experience,” Conde told the Wharton students. To ditch the euphemisms: Elderly white male media gatekeepers didn’t speak the language or care to learn; thus Conde’s experience, both at Univision and later at NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo, which he oversaw from 2013 to 2020, was underappreciated by some grand poo-bahs of media. When I asked Conde’s peers about his career arc, I heard the same refrain several times: “People underestimated him.“ Not anymore. Conde now sits on the boards of both PepsiCo and Walmart, travels in elite circles, and generally exudes ambition—all of which explains why both fans and foes inside NBC assume he is positioning himself for a publicly traded CEO job (or a political run) in the not-too-distant future.

Of course, when I brought up this conjecture, he gracefully pivoted back to the importance of his current job. And therein lies the crux of Cesar Conde: He can appear at once breezy and calculated, friendly and guarded. A cynical read might suggest, as one NBC employee did to me, that the man is like “a ChatGPT-powered automaton.” A more generous, or at least more expansive, interpretation would posit that he’s simply a good media executive who knows that press attention can be a double-edged sword when it comes to the C-suite (see: Chris Licht, formerly of CNN). As a longtime correspondent put it, “Cesar doesn’t talk about himself, he talks about us.” Little wonder, then, that he hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since taking the news reins. He talks in great detail about the “team”—his execs and anchors and reporters and producers and engineers who make NBC run—but little about himself. He seems to know the names of everyone’s spouse; he remembers where associates last went on vacation; and he makes sure to ask about the trip. I saw him doing it up close at Wharton, where he professed to be “a big believer in the concept of servant leadership.” Though Conde has had an enviable career, during his talk with the students, he opined on the jobs he wanted and didn’t get over the years. Inspiration came, he said, in a Garth Brooks song called “Unanswered Prayers,” which contains the lyric, “Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.” The son of a Cuban immigrant, speaking to a rapt audience of Ivy Leaguers, dispensing advice through a country music icon.

“Don’t worry,” he quipped to the class, “I’m not going to sing it.” When Comcast tapped Conde for NBC’s top news post in 2020, he faced at least three serious obstacles. First, he was what he called an “insider-outsider hire” since he’d been running the company’s international networks for years, but was an unknown quantity to the news rank and file. Second, he was leading a journalistic organization without being a journalist. And third, he was starting the job virtually amid a pandemic and widespread social unrest. He was forced to introduce himself to various departments and divisions “Brady Bunch-style,” he said, one 15-minute Zoom meeting at a time. Conde recognized at the outset that NBC’s various news brands had been too siloed in the past. Having half a dozen networks and sites under the same umbrella was “only a huge advantage if we actually utilize it and work together,” he told me. “Otherwise, it’s just like words on a piece of paper.” CNBC, for instance, had always existed separately from NBC News, but Comcast brought it into Conde’s portfolio. Then Conde and his lieutenants began the unglamorous work of making sure all the pipes fit together. He also found that the news division “hadn’t aggressively invested in some of these new platforms, which was where all consumer behavior and consumption was going.”

advertisement

Doubling down on NBC News NOW was critical. But NOW’s success was far from guaranteed. The streaming service launched with just a couple hours of programming in 2019. When the pandemic upended American life, “there was heavy conversation internally about just shutting the whole thing down, just because we were stretched so thin,” Janelle Rodriguez, the executive vice president in charge of NOW, said in an interview in her 30 Rock office. Rodriguez was relieved when Conde, brand-new to his job, saw the potential power of a streaming news platform at a time when Americans were stuck at home and desperate for news. “This,” Conde recalled saying, “is where we can win.” “We walked before we ran,” Rodriguez said. “And as we made money, we reinvested in creating more original journalism.” The streaming network now carries 12 hours of live news coverage every weekday. It’s advertiser-supported in much the same way that NBC’s first over-the-air broadcasts in 1941 were bankrolled by Mobil, Wheaties, and Bulova. With so much reporting disappearing behind subscription walls, NOW is totally free. “We felt it was important to put our very best journalism in front of the paywall,” Conde said.

In 2021, Conde recruited Tom Llamas, the weekend anchor of ABC’s flagship newscast, to leap both to NBC and to streaming. “Hey, this is the future,” Conde said, recounting his pitch. “This is the direction where consumers are going. You’re going to be able to have more real estate, and you’re going to be able to really make a huge impact.” Llamas became the 7 p.m. anchor on NOW. That was a “huge moment” for the platform, Rodriguez said. She said NOW is differentiated from cable news in part because channels like CNN, where she and I both used to work, attract “political junkies.” There is a wider audience, she said, of people “who don’t want politics infused in everything . . . but do want to be informed.” As is always the case in the media, NBC’s success comes in the wake of its rivals’ failures. When a student at Conde’s Wharton talk invoked CNN+ (the doomed subscription service from early 2022), Conde began his answer by praising CNN—”we need them to be successful”—before pointing out all the differences between the two models. NOW “was counterintuitive” at the time, he admitted, since entertainment streamers like Netflix had not yet embraced ads. NOW was—and is—all about core live news coverage, while CNN+ promoted a wide array of live and taped shows in a bid to score paying subscribers. When CNN+ launched, Conde said, “we kept thinking, What do they know that we don’t know?” When it shut down weeks later, he said, NBC’s strategy stayed the same: “To grab as much land and share of mind as we can, so that when other networks come in, we can sustain ours.”

Conde also sought to strengthen NBC’s more-often-ignored enterprises like its digital publishing platform and audio division. “Outside of our investments in original journalism, diversification of our revenue and distribution platforms is the single-most important thing that we’ve done,” he said. The Today show, for example, still makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year in ad revenue—but now it has a robust e-commerce business. “Shop the show” and “coupon finder” links are now prominent across the Today website. MSNBC still makes hundreds of millions a year in cable fee revenue, but has also expanded into newsletters, films, and live events. Existing fan bases make these expansions possible. In the summer of 2023, Comcast expanded Conde’s portfolio to include oversight of Telemundo and NBC’s local TV businesses. Blumenstein, whom Conde poached from the New York Times, is now working on integrating the roughly 200 local affiliate newsrooms—and their “boots on the ground”—into the news group. It’s about “unlocking the value of this place,” Blumenstein said, recognizing that many communities are at risk of turning into news deserts. (Like Conde, Blumenstein declined an interview request after McDaniel was let go.)

“To navigate media these days,” she continued, “you need someone who’s committed to journalism but also really savvy about the business side, and I think that Cesar is really almost uniquely both.” Watching failure after failure, layoff notice after layoff notice, it’s tempting to conclude that the news industry needs more people like him. Conde’s lieutenants say he has a great journalistic “gut” but doesn’t micromanage the networks. “He’s very much at your back and not at your front,” Blumenstein said. I saw Conde take that approach at a February book party for Today cohost Savannah Guthrie. He entered the room with legendary NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell, greeted Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, but stayed off to the side when it came time for speeches and photo ops.

Speaking about servant leadership, Conde had told me, “I think the best leaders are the ones who understand that they’re there to help, empower, and support their teams so that they can be successful.” It’s fair to wonder if he’ll stay so deferential after the McDaniel snafu. The final time we spoke, in early March, Conde was back in Miami, not far from his childhood home, for meetings at Telemundo’s news offices. Early in his career, he learned the “power of proximity,” he told me, meaning “you don’t fully understand an issue or an organization or an individual until you get as close as you can to it and walk in their footsteps.” That’s the same ethos journalists have: going to the scene, bearing witness. As NBC’s news properties are propelled toward the inflection point where streaming will have more market share than broadcast, Conde seems to personify what he calls the “dual mission” of the news group. “We’re a business,” he said. “On the other hand, we also have this public trust and public mission that we take extraordinarily seriously.”

Those two aims came into direct conflict in McDaniel. Her hiring was a push to expand viewership and bolster the business. But efforts to broaden the tent and welcome new voices can’t work without some degree of participation from those already sitting inside. “We’re constantly balancing both,” he said. “And the reason I say that is because I tell people, if we are not financially sound, we cannot do great journalism.” But NBC has never operated in a political environment like this before: where a major party nominee, facing multiple criminal cases, continues to raise the specter of ideologically motivated violence. Trump has repeatedly gone after Comcast about McDaniel, even suggesting that he would investigate the company for “treason” if he wins the election. “These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK,” he bellowed on his Truth Social social media platform.