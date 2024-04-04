Why are Tesla’s EV sales in China so weak?

For years, Tesla could seemingly do nothing wrong, even as its idiosyncratic CEO, Elon Musk, frustrated investors and drew the attention of financial watchdogs . But it appears the sheen has finally come off the glitzy electric vehicle manufacturer.

On April 2, Tesla announced its delivery figures for the first three months of the year—badly missing targets Wall Street banks had earmarked for the EV company. While analysts expected Tesla to have delivered some 440,000 vehicles around the world in the first three months of the year, the actual number was roughly 12% lower, at 386,810 vehicles.

The deliveries were also about 20% lower than the previous three months.

“While we were anticipating a bad first quarter, this was an unmitigated disaster that is hard to explain away,” says Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities. Ives says the results are “a seminal moment in the Tesla story,” and that he has to turn around the downward turn. “Otherwise, some darker days could clearly be ahead that could disrupt the long-term Tesla narrative,” he adds.