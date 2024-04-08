AI will revolutionize higher education (if universities will allow it)

Is it worth it to get a college degree? With the massive rise in student loan debt, that question has taken on new urgency. In the U.S. , 43.2 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average balance of $37,088 per student. Between 2006 and 2023, the total national student loan debt more than tripled.

Behind the issue of student debt, though, there’s a deeper question to ask about the value of a university education: Does it really equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the job market?

The pace of technological innovation today is faster than ever, fueling employers’ demand for entirely new sets of skills. And these innovations have significantly outpaced universities’ ability to adapt their curricula and teaching methods to keep up.

Universities have reached a turning point. To stay relevant, colleges and universities need to revolutionize both how and what they teach to prepare students with the rapidly changing skills that industry needs.