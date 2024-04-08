AI will revolutionize higher education (if universities will allow it)

Is it worth it to get a college degree? With the massive rise in student loan debt, that question has taken on new urgency. In the U.S., 43.2 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average balance of $37,088 per student. Between 2006 and 2023, the total national student loan debt more than tripled.
Behind the issue of student debt, though, there’s a deeper question to ask about the value of a university education: Does it really equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the job market?
The pace of technological innovation today is faster than ever, fueling employers’ demand for entirely new sets of skills. And these innovations have significantly outpaced universities’ ability to adapt their curricula and teaching methods to keep up.
Universities have reached a turning point. To stay relevant, colleges and universities need to revolutionize both how and what they teach to prepare students with the rapidly changing skills that industry needs.
Before we dive into how universities need to change, let’s take a closer look at what roles universities play in our society and how they came to serve these purposes.
What are universities for?
Colleges and universities play a variety of different roles in our society. Some of the main ones include:
- Skill-building. Students attend universities to build job-relevant skills.
- Credentialing. Employers rely on degrees and other university credentials to understand what skills and qualifications students have.
- Research. Universities serve as well-funded powerhouses of research to advance science, technology, public policy, and more.
- Sports programs. Division 1 college sports teams today are nearly as popular—and profitable—as many professional sports leagues.
- Transition to adulthood. Attending university helps young adults transition from living with parents to living independently.
Students and their parents may have any or all of these uses in mind when deciding to attend university.