This ancient art can help us stay sane in today’s polarized and post-truth world

Robin Reames is a professor of rhetoric who teaches in the English department at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Below, Robin shares five key insights from her new book, The Ancient Art of Thinking For Yourself: The Power of Rhetoric in Polarized Times. Listen to the audio version—read by Robin herself—in the Next Big Idea App. 1. Rhetoric isn’t what you think it is. Rhetoric is not lies or deception, hot air, nor is it bullshit. The number one question I get asked when I tell people what I study is, “What is rhetoric?” Initially, rhetoric emerged in the ancient Greek world because people needed a tool to study how language could be used to wreak political havoc. The idea was that, by seeing how the tricks of language and persuasion worked, people would be less easily tricked. We begin using rhetoric whenever we take a step back from language and evaluate it with a more critical eye. The field of rhetoric developed over hundreds of years as a vast metalanguage—that is, language about language—words that name and describe what language is, what it can do, how it works, and why it’s persuasive. That’s rhetoric.

The funny thing about this question is how totally unaskable it would have been at every period of Western history before this one. That’s because, after its inception in ancient Greece, for more than two thousand years, rhetoric dominated education throughout Europe, the Near East, North Africa, and eventually even America, up until the beginning of the 20th century. It’s only recently that we stopped paying attention to it, but when we begin paying attention, it alters our perspective on a lot, including the truth itself. 2. Truth isn’t what you think it is. One aspect rhetoricians study is how the idea of truth has changed over time—in the sense of what the word “truth” means. Today, we think of truth as a correct representation of language. Something is true when the words correctly represent the world and false when they don’t. But back at the beginning of the rhetorical tradition, that’s not how people thought about truth. They thought of truth as something being revealed or undisclosed (the literal meaning of their word for truth was un-hidden). The opposite of truth wasn’t “falsehood” but rather “hiding,” in the sense of keeping something hidden from view or failing to reveal it. In the same way that we’re suspicious today of AI, ancient rhetoricians were suspicious of written speeches because it seemed the speaker was hiding behind written words rather than speaking openly the words that revealed what they thought, revealing themselves to the audience. A written speech was, in a sense, untrue.

