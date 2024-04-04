How one of Australia’s hottest cities designed a carbon neutral indoor ski resort

BY Kelly Cloonan5 minute read

For residents of Sydney, skiing requires more than just a hop, skip, and a jump to Australia’s alpine resorts. The biggest resorts, Thredbo and Perisher, are both a five-hour drive from the city—meaning less dedicated first-timers have few options for trying the sport before committing to a multiday trip.

But Winter Sports World, a $400 million dollar indoor ski resort in Western Sydney, is aiming to change that. Its location in Penrith is the hottest part of the city—it reached a record high of 120 degrees Fahrenheit in 2020 (it was the hottest place on the planet that day). Despite the high temps outside, developers say the building will be carbon neutral through its multiple renewable energy sources. The project, first proposed in 2018, received approval from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in January and will start construction efforts soon. [Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] The resort plans to offer options for both first-time and elite skiers and snowboarders with a learn-to-ski slope and a 300-meter advanced open run, plus a snow play area, ice climbing, outdoor rock climbing, restaurants, and a 4-star, 170-room hotel. It also caters to corporate events with conference facilities. How to make snow in 120-degree heat In general, the snow stays in good condition because the building retains its cool temperature using heat exchangers. This technology removes heat out of the snow area, using that “free heat” to provide hot water throughout the resort. The project’s founder, Peter Magnisalis, says the building is basically a giant “Esky,” an Australian portable cooler brand. “It’s perfectly insulated, perfectly sealed. It provides a perfect environment for the snow, and it’s very efficient because we don’t lose or gain heat,” Magnisalis says.

[Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] As the old snow becomes dirty from use, the resort will have to replace it with fresh snow. That’s where the resort’s two megaliter water tanks come into play. They will collect rain runoff from the roof and melted snow and ice from the slopes, expanding to a maximum of five megaliters. The resort will then repurpose the water in its snowmaking machines, which will likely make new snow about three times per week, Magnisalis says. They will also use the top layer of snow that’s scraped off the slopes every night in landscaping. [Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] The renewable system relies heavily on the building’s exterior design, which uses a three megawatt solar power system to generate around 60% of the resort’s electrical energy needs, according to Magnisalis. Photovoltaic panels cover the roof and point toward the northwest, maximizing the amount of solar energy gathered to power the resort’s operations. The panels double as shades to cool the building, minimizing the electricity needed for air-conditioning inside. [Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] Collins and Turner, a Sydney-based boutique architecture firm that designed the exterior, says the building had to put function first. “The majority of energy required to run the ski center is generated on the building,” the firm’s cofounder Huw Turner says. “We knew that everything had to be driven fundamentally by environmental strategies.”

The building’s external appearance is both practical and symbolic. Once night falls, the facade’s LED lights come alive, designed to resemble the look and feel of a snowstorm, Turner says. “We started to play with different versions of ideas about holding photovoltaics in place and came up with the idea of this layered screen so the building doesn’t have a flat, two dimensional quality,” he says. “It actually has very visual depth.” Designing a monolith Collins and Turner have worked on a variety of projects, including single-family homes, a library, a recreation center, and apartment buildings, but none with such a mixed-use as Winter Sports World. The building’s sheer size, too, was a unique challenge. “We realized it needed a very unique conceptual response,” Turner says. [Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] Turner paid particular attention to how the building complements the area’s unique landscape. Given its huge scale, Turner says he knew it wouldn’t naturally blend into the landscape, so the firm instead focused on making it “immediately recognizable and memorable.” To do so, the firm made sure to check that the building’s appearance is attractive both from the nearby river, the foot of the Blue Mountains, and up close.

[Image: courtesy Winter Sports World] As the building “lowers itself to the river, it’s actually very modest in scale,” Turner says. “It’s only two stories as it hits the space around the river, so it doesn’t dominate this wonderful river.” But as visitors turn the corner to drive on the main street outside the building, the structure grows as you move along it, so that its maximum height is on the opposite side of the river, offering a seamless blend with the natural landscape, Turner says. The future of indoor skiing Winter Sports World is the first indoor ski resort in Australia, and one of around 150 worldwide in such places as the Netherlands, England, Germany, Singapore, and the UAE. The largest, Harbin Wanda Indoor Ski Resort in China, opened in 2017 and has just under two miles of ski runs.

There’s an indoor ski resort in the U.S., too, in suburban New Jersey. Some U.S. companies, like Virginia-based Alpine X, hope to bring more indoor ski domes to the U.S. as climate change threatens natural snow conditions. Some resorts in the Northeast, which have historically had less snow than their counterparts in the West, faced a particularly rough few seasons in the past decade and have invested millions of dollars in snowmaking tech from companies like Latitude 90, a Quebec-based company whose tech promises to offer snowmaking regardless of weather (even in temps as high as 76 degrees). Other outdoor ski resorts have been forced to close their doors permanently, while others in Canada and Spain have shortened their seasons as they struggle to keep runs open with limited snow. Magnisalis thinks indoor ski resorts could be the future of skiing. “I think what happens in the outdoor environment is the weather. If there’s wind, and the weather conditions aren’t right, the snow tends to degrade quite quickly,” Magnisalis says. “But with our environment, it’s just perfect weather all the time.” Just last year, in the winter of 2023, Australia had its worst snow season in 17 years, according to snow-depth levels recorded by Snowy Hydro. As a result, some ski resorts closed for the season earlier than usual.