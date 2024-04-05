Your team needs you to lead, they don’t have to like you

BY Tiffany Danko and Susan Vroman8 minute read

Being a leader is hard. All eyes are on you. You are accountable for successes and failures. Yet sometimes, you question what you’re doing. One of the primary responsibilities of a leader is to be emotionally in synch with their followers—but this does not mean you have to be everyone’s friend.

This means you often need to demonstrate an aspirational level of comfort in difficult conversations, showing you understand your team’s needs and hopes, demonstrating a path towards growth and development, and not wavering under pressure. Often, you may encounter challenging situations when you need to put on a brave face so others won’t worry. If you succeed, you’re a hero, but if you fail, you may lose your job or have to terminate someone else’s. In truth, it is a lonely position. There is no soft way to put it: If you’re charged with being the leader, you just can’t worry about what others think about you. It is called leadership, not liker-ship. You may think this might not always be completely true. Certain elements of how your actions are perceived—integrity, clear communication, accountability—are relevant in evaluating leaderly competence. But how likable you are? This is not a gray area. As François de Charette is credited with saying, “You cannot make an omelet without cracking some eggs.”

Great leaders in history did not act because they were concerned with how many “likes” they would get on Instagram. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not concern herself with making friends as she directed New Zealand’s response to COVID any more than Abraham Lincoln did when he sought to lead the country through civil war. And while former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell may be credited with being a master situational leader, his quest was not to grab a beer with his oft-at-odds coworkers. Leading well means you need to do so for the sake of the cause, not the goal of being liked. Researched-backed goals Beyond the fact that it is human nature to want to be liked, two organizational behavior theories tie affiliation into the competing priorities of leadership. David McClelland’s Theory of Needs (also called the theory of acquired needs) studies three elements that drive our behavior. McClelland posited that we learn to want power, to achieve, and to have affiliations (e.g., relationships). Therefore, those who attain positions of power will also recognize a need for social interaction and approval. While one “need” may supersede the others, all three are always competing for balance, making it hard to want to be a leader who is not liked.

