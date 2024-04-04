U.S. companies should be tapping this underutilized strategic advantage

Optional Practical Training (OPT) was created by the U.S. government in 1992 to provide international university students with practical work experience to complement their academic studies. Although it’s been around for decades, its potential remains largely untapped, despite living in an age where we are more globally interconnected than ever.

If it was utilized better, OPT could play a significant role in growing a company’s international presence, mitigating risks with overseas operations, and even boosting its global social impact.

Doing so, however, requires that leaders shift the way they view OPT from merely a source of entry-level labor to an opportunity to engage internationally. They’re limited only by the level of a company’s foresight and imagination.

How companies waste the business opportunities of OPT

U.S. companies fail to harness the potential of OPT in two main ways. The first is simply that the program is underutilized. For example, while 411,131 new F-1 student visas were issued in 2022, with a total of 1,362,157 currently active student visas, there were only 117,301 OPT students in that same year. Companies are losing opportunities to work with hundreds of thousands of international students in ways that could be mutually beneficial, profitable, and impactful for their growth and visibility internationally.