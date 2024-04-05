Here’s how your eclipse glasses are designed

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read

Eclipse glasses have two essential jobs. First: They let you see the cosmic marvel at hand. And second: They make sure that when said cosmic marvel is over, it’s not so burned into your retinas that you’re (literally!) seeing it for the rest of your life.

The total eclipse on April 8 is currently dominating media cycles. And, well, eclipses have been big news for thousands of years, from ancient Babylon and Egypt to Mesoamerican civilizations. The tricky part has always been getting a good look at them. Ancient Greeks used reflections in water to observe eclipses, as it greatly decreases the brightness of the sun; hundreds of years ago, Europeans created dark glass filters to view them. B. Ralph Chou—considered one of the leading experts on the subject of eclipse glasses and safely viewing the phenomena—says the story of modern-day eclipse glasses begins in the 1970s with an astronomer named Roger Tuthill. One day, Tuthill was sitting under a shade made of aluminized polyester when he looked up and realized he could clearly see the sun through it. Up until that point people had used welder’s shades or imprecise things like dark-colored glass to view an eclipse, but Tuthill had the idea that this polyester filter could be a safe way for the masses to view the celestial event (a more sound method than, say, using glass covered in candle soot, which was another early tactic).

[Photo: Brian Farrell/Getty Images] He took the idea he’d come up with to Chou, whose career has uniquely straddled the line between optometry and astronomy. Tuthill wanted to see if his eclipse eyewear concept was sound—and in doing so, he planted the flag for the cardboard glasses that are ubiquitous today, from grocery stores to gas stations to museums. “I provided them with the first true measurements of transmission to say, ‘Yes—this is indeed a safe product,’” Chou says. “And since then, of course, there have been all sorts of these aluminized polyester filters produced.” Not all eclipse glasses are created equal While all the “Don’t look at the eclipse with the naked eye” warnings might seem like cautionary hyperbole, take it from Chou when he says “Don’t look at the eclipse with the naked eye.” “Eclipse blindness,” aka solar retinopathy, is temporary or permanent retinal burns that can happen quickly, thanks to the trio of UV, visible, and infrared light.

Eclipse glasses block out all but .0003% of the sun’s light, and come in two basic forms. The first hearkens back to that watershed moment in the ’70s, and uses an aluminized polyester lens. Chou says the lens is created by passing sheets of polyester on a conveyor over a vat of boiling aluminum, which infuses into the material. A machine then sandwiches the two layers and bonds together into the cardboard glasses frame, sealing the aluminum off from the external environment, creating a pair of specs that won’t oxidize over time. In the 1990s, an alternative hit the market—“black polymer,” a tougher resin material blended with carbon charcoal. Chou says he has no preference between the two. “Both are good products and are reliable.” But when it comes to his glasses provider of choice, he prefers the major U.S. manufacturers, such as American Paper Optics, which happens to make eclipse glasses for NASA. American Paper Optics reportedly produced 45 million pairs of glasses for the 2017 eclipse, and scaled production up from 35 people to some 90 as they worked to churn out 75 million pairs of glasses for this year’s solar event—printing sheet after sheet, cutting eye holes, gluing lenses, and so on. (At some point in there, some delightfully cheesy graphic work also happens: think cartoony designs of firework-caliber execution involving American flags/bald eagles, Bill Nye’s face, a Space Cowboy variant, etc.)

Flip those glasses around, though, and you’re met with a wall of text—and that’s a good thing, by design. Eclipse glasses (the safe ones, anyway) follow the International Organization for Standardization guidelines, in particular ISO 12312-2. Among other things, it mandates that the glasses adhere to luminal transmittance and material quality specifications; that they cover the majority of human facial sizes; that they feature printed instructions; that they list the actual address of the manufacturer; and that the manufacturer be certified as fully compliant with the ISO guidelines. (Regarding the last point, “This is something that is not done on a whim,” Chou says. “They’re spending big bucks for that compliance testing.”) So what’s to prevent a company looking to cash in on the eclipse from just making its own glasses? Not much, which is why it’s important to be on the lookout for counterfeits. If you have a pair of eclipse glasses and you’re not sure if they’re the real deal, Chou says to take them for a test-drive on a sunny day before the eclipse. The glasses are supposed to be 100,000 times darker than regular sunglasses, so you shouldn’t really be able to see anything more than the sun. The sun should appear as a dullish ball that’s easily discernible but not so bright that it’s uncomfortable to look at. Another strategy: Have someone flick your car’s headlights over to your brights; only the bulbs within should be visible.