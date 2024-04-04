Mistakes will happen. Experiment with these 7 mental models to manage more effectively

Bad decisions and silly mistakes are part of running a business. They’re impossible to avoid. But we can implement safeguards, and one of the best ways to do this is by applying mental models.

After reading books like The Road Less Stupid , The Great Mental Models , and anything by Nassim Taleb , I’ve come to appreciate the role of frameworks in guiding our decisions. I’ve started using various mental models to help me make better business decisions. Here, I’ll walk through my favorites, and you can decide if it makes sense to apply them to your decisions, too.

What is a mental model?

I’ve found that everyone describes mental models differently. I like to think of them as simple frameworks for how things work.

Mental models are cognitive tools that help us make sense of the world, analyze situations, and make informed decisions. They can be derived from all sorts of disciplines, including physics, engineering, psychology, philosophy, and economics. And they can be used in various situations, but I find them particularly helpful in business since the stakes are high and the decisions can lead to outsized consequences.