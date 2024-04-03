Why is there a Vyvanse shortage? Generic ADHD medications are still in short supply

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

People who require medication for their attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) continue to have a difficult time getting their prescriptions filled due to a lack of available medication. The problem began last fall, just as students went back to the classroom.

In an attempt to help rectify the ADHD medication shortfall, last August the Food and Drug Administration approved the first generics of Vyvanse, a popular medication used to treat both ADHD and binge eating disorder (BED). But now, eight months later, generic Vyvanse is as hard to come by for many patients as are other forms of ADHD medication. Here’s what you need to know. What is Vyvanse? Vyvanse is the brand name of the drug lisdexamfetamine dimesylate. According to the Mayo Clinic, the drug is used to treat both ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older, and it is also used to treat moderate to severe BED. The medicine is a central nervous system stimulant. It works by decreasing restlessness and increasing attention in those with ADHD. The patent for lisdexamfetamine dimesylate expired in 2023, leading to the availability of generic forms of the medication late that year.

Why is there an ADHD medication shortage in general? That depends on who you ask. As Fast Company reported last fall, various parties cite up to four reasons, including a lack of production facilities to actually make the medication; the availability of generics, which make it less profitable for pharmaceutical companies to invest in the manufacture of the medicines; restrictions by the Drug Enforcement Agency on the amount of the medications—all controlled substances—that can be manufactured; and stigma surrounding mental health conditions, leading to lawmakers not taking shortages seriously. So why is there a Vyvanse shortage now too? One would logically think that if more than a dozen manufacturers were given approval to begin making generic lisdexamfetamine dimesylate last fall, there would be plenty of the medication available for the ADHD patients who need it now. Indeed, as ADHD advocacy publication ADDitude points out, fill rates for generic Vyvanse since last August accounted for almost 70% of the prescriptions filled for medications for ADHD. Yet now, generic Vyvanse is simply unable to be found for many with prescriptions. A quick look at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ drug shortages list shows dozens of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate products are in short supply.