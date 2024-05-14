These 11 companies are providing smarter and cleaner ways to put food on the table

The food category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards recognizes products or services that change what we eat, how we eat, or how we get our food. This year’s winner is Voyage Foods , which created peanut-free and hazelnut-free spreads that taste like the real thing. They’re also cocoa- and dairy-free and are safe for people with a variety of allergies. Read more about the winner here , and see all the finalists below.

Finalists

Cultivated meat products, Upside Foods

Hen egg made without a hen, The Every Company

Mill, Mill

Using electricity, air, and water to produce food, SRI

Honorable Mentions

Cultivated animal fat for plant-based meat products, Hoxton Farms

Epic OneWater Brew, Epic Cleantec

Fish-free seafood made with fermentation, Aqua Cultured Foods

Foodberry, Foodberry

Changing how food is designed and grown, Simple Mills

Product climate footprint labels, Oatly

Explore the full list of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, 281 projects that are making the world more accessible, equitable, and sustainable for everyone. We’ve selected the companies, organizations, and nonprofits making the biggest impact across 50 categories, including architecture, energy, finance, transportation, and more.