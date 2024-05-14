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See the full list of honorees in Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards in the food category.

These 11 companies are providing smarter and cleaner ways to put food on the table
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BY Kristin Toussaint

The food category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards recognizes products or services that change what we eat, how we eat, or how we get our food. This year’s winner is Voyage Foods, which created peanut-free and hazelnut-free spreads that taste like the real thing. They’re also cocoa- and dairy-free and are safe for people with a variety of allergies. Read more about the winner here, and see all the finalists below.

Finalists

Cultivated meat products, Upside Foods
Hen egg made without a hen, The Every Company
Mill, Mill
Using electricity, air, and water to produce food, SRI

Honorable Mentions

Cultivated animal fat for plant-based meat products, Hoxton Farms
Epic OneWater Brew, Epic Cleantec
Fish-free seafood made with fermentation, Aqua Cultured Foods
Foodberry, Foodberry
Changing how food is designed and grown, Simple Mills
Product climate footprint labels, Oatly

Explore the full list of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, 281 projects that are making the world more accessible, equitable, and sustainable for everyone. We’ve selected the companies, organizations, and nonprofits making the biggest impact across 50 categories, including architecture, energy, finance, transportation, and more.

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The final deadline for Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators is this Friday, March 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kristin Toussaint is a staff editor for Fast Company’s Impact section, where she covers climate change, labor, shareholder capitalism, and all sorts of innovations meant to improve the world.. On the topic of climate change, she has explained terms including cloud brightening, plastic credits, and renewable natural gas, and told the story of climate solutions, like how Maine got more than 100,000 residents to install heat pumps More

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