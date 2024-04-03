Today’s top business headlines: GE’s breakup, Microsoft Teams cut from Office, recalled car fire risks

General Electric breakup: The General Electric that we once knew is now gone. On Tuesday, the conglomerate, which was once the most valuable company in the world, completed its breakup into three separate public companies: GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), which spun off last year; GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), the energy business which began trading yesterday; and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), which retained the company’s original ticker symbol. The split is a culmination of CEO Larry Culp’s efforts to help the company dig out of its financial problems. GE Aerospace ended the day with a market value of over $149 billion as its own entity. Full story .

Teams dropped from Office: Microsoft Teams will no longer be a part of the Microsoft Office package, and it will now be sold separately by the company. The decision comes as the tech giant deals with regulatory scrutiny after Slack complained to the EU about the unfair advantage this bundle created back in 2020. This is not the first time Microsoft has come under antitrust fire from the EU, as the company has now coughed up around $2.4 billion in antitrust fines in the past 10 years. Full story.

Recalled cars still on the road: Hyundai and Kia announced a recall back in September, stating that the affected vehicles have a risk of catching on fire, even if the engine is off. Millions of vehicles were impacted by the recall yet many of them are still on the road today, potentially placing owners and those around them in danger. One reason for this is that the auto companies have not been able to get enough of the parts needed to fix the recalled vehicles. The companies claim the vehicles are still safe to drive, but they advise customers to be aware of any burning smells. Full story.

NASA’s citizen-based projects: NASA has a list of science projects that anyone can help with during the total solar eclipse on April 8. The 10 projects range from simple to intensive, and a few don’t even require you to be in the eclipse’s totality path. Equipment and materials are needed for some of the projects, but other projects include taking pictures with your phone and taking note of your surroundings during the event. Full story.