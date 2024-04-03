Uber Eats and Waymo are testing autonomous food delivery in Phoenix

Uber Eats will start delivering some orders in the Phoenix area via Waymo’s autonomous vehicles on Wednesday, expanding on a multiyear partnership that already includes the self-driving cars shepherding passengers around town.

[Image: Uber]

The two companies are working with select merchants to deliver to Uber Eats consumers in Arizona’s Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler. Customers who have their food delivered by a Waymo will receive an in-app notification to take their phone outside to unlock the vehicle and pick up the items ordered. Users, who place an order where autonomous delivery is available, will be able to opt out of the tech at checkout if they prefer to have a courier deliver their food.

Uber and Waymo announced their multiyear strategic partnership in May 2023, which included a nod to incorporating Eats. The companies began offering fully autonomous rideshare rides in Phoenix in October. Bringing Waymo’s services to Uber Eats is part of the company’s long-term self-driving play.

The partnership highlights Uber’s self-driving strategy of partnering with third-party companies that are focusing on autonomous vehicles rather than pouring in their own time and funds to develop the cars. Building its own self-driving unit was once seen as an essential investment for Uber’s former cofounder and CEO Travis Kalanick. But the rideshare company sold off its autonomous-driving unit in December 2020, as it was working to stem losses from its ride-hailing business and grow its delivery segment during the pandemic.