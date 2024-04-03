BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

Just shy of two decades ago, Kristen Wiig introduced Saturday Night Live audiences to a new character: Target Lady. She had a bowl cut, pronounced the brand name “Tergit,” and had a customer service approach to small talk that actually chased customers away. Now she’s an official Target spokesperson.

In a series of new ads pegged to upcoming Target Circle Week deals, Wiig returns as a hard-charging Target employee. In one spot we see her getting ready for the day to the tune of Prince’s “Baby I’m a Star.” Crafted in-house by Target Creative with Wiig, former SNL writer James Anderson, and director Tom Kuntz, the campaign includes 12 different spots of varying lengths running during the women’s and men’s NCAA Final Four basketball games, the CMT Music Awards, and across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest.

The ads clearly aim to tap into comedy nostalgia for a certain demographic of SNL fans. Target CMO Lisa Roath told AdAge that the campaign should have broad appeal across all audiences. “You have audiences who resonate with the nostalgia of the character and remember her from SNL, and for others Kristen Wiig is incredibly relevant and exciting in terms of her standing as an actress and a performer,” she says. More SNL-inspired ads This isn’t the first time a real brand has brought back an old SNL character for new ads. State Farm double-dipped a decade ago. First, with Kevin Nealon and Dana Carvey’s “Hans & Franz” in 2014, then with Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin’s “Coneheads” in 2015. The Coneheads were resurrected from the late ’70s and first milked for nostalgia for a mind-numbing 1993 feature film. Using existing SNL IP is a fine line to walk for any brand. But what typically makes characters popular is how they subvert and illuminate cultural absurdity—the exact opposite of most advertising. Combining the two tends to water down the characters and expose the brand as a comedy tourist.