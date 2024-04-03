Sustainable fashion is finally going mainstream

For the past decade, as consumers have become more aware of the fashion industry’s terrible impact on the planet, many brands have vowed to curb their environmental impact. But as the planet speeds toward collapse and we begin to see the impact of climate change, the time for making promises is behind us—what we need is impact. Fortunately, there are companies that are not just focused on innovating in the realm of sustainable fashion but scaling their efforts as quickly as possible.

Consider Circ, a technology startup that wants to make recycling clothing as easy as recycling aluminum cans. It has pioneered technology that transforms cotton-polyester blends—the most common material used in the fashion industry—back into their raw materials. Then it respins these fibers back into fabrics. This process would allow the industry to keep fabrics out of landfills, conserve precious raw materials, and reduce carbon emissions.

Circ has proven that it can effectively convert old textiles into new textiles in small collections, including recent collaborations with Zara and the designer Mara Hoffman. But now, the company is ready to go big.

Circ has raised $70 million in venture funding to build an industrial-size facility in North Carolina that will process 60,000 tonnes of textile waste annually. By 2030, it will quintuple this capacity to 300,000 tonnes, which will make it the biggest player in American textile recycling. It has already received inquiries from factories in Asia—where the majority of the world’s garments are made—to build facilities there.