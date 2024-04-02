World Central Kitchen team members killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza while delivering aid

World Central Kitchen (WCK), an international organization that supplies food in emergencies, announced Tuesday that seven of its team members were killed in an airstrike while delivering food in Gaza.

“The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle,” the organization said in a statement. “Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.”

WCK CEO Erin Gore said in the announcement, “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.”

The organization, founded by chef José Andrés, said they would be pausing operations in Gaza after the horrific attack. Andrés made a statement about the attack on X (formerly Twitter) before the organization’s announcement came. “Today, @WCK lost several of our brothers and sisters in an IDF air strike in Gaza,” he wrote. “I am heartbroken and grieving for the families and friends and our whole WCK family.”