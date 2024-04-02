World Central Kitchen team members killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza while delivering aid

World Central Kitchen (WCK), an international organization that supplies food in emergencies, announced Tuesday that seven of its team members were killed in an airstrike while delivering food in Gaza.
“The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle,” the organization said in a statement. “Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.”
WCK CEO Erin Gore said in the announcement, “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.”
The organization, founded by chef José Andrés, said they would be pausing operations in Gaza after the horrific attack. Andrés made a statement about the attack on X (formerly Twitter) before the organization’s announcement came. “Today, @WCK lost several of our brothers and sisters in an IDF air strike in Gaza,” he wrote. “I am heartbroken and grieving for the families and friends and our whole WCK family.”
His post continued, “These are people . . . angels . . . I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless . . . they are not nameless. The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing.”
Andrés, a James Beard Award-winning chef, philanthropist, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, appeared on a panel hosted by Fast Company at SXSW recently, where he spoke extensively about the crisis in Gaza. At the time, he said the organization had 65 kitchens there with 10 more being built. “Every day we open a new one,” he says, “350,000 meals a day. We are trying to reach half a million very soon.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the strike in a video statement Tuesday. “Unfortunately, during the last day there was a tragic case of an unintentional hit by our forces of innocent people in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew.
He added that the incident is being investigated and that he “will do everything so that thing does not happen again.”