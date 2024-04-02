‘I want to destroy them’: Failed rideshare app alleges Uber illegally operated in Australia a decade ago to gain an advantage

A failed Australian taxi-industry disruptor told a court on Tuesday that Uber began illegally operating its ridesharing service in Australia a decade ago to gain an unfair advantage over competitors.

Taxi Apps, an Australian startup that developed taxi-hailing app GoCatch, lodged a 196-page statement of claim in the Victoria state Supreme Court in which it alleges Uber knowingly launched UberX illegally in Australia in 2014. The San Francisco-based rideshare giant was also accused of serious misconduct including corporate espionage and hacking of competitors’ systems.

The trial, which opened Tuesday, is scheduled to last for 10 weeks and comes two weeks after Uber agreed to pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by 8,000 Australian taxi and rental car drivers.

The drivers had demanded compensation for losses since Uber landed in Australia in 2012, first with limousine service Uber Black, followed by the taxi service Uber Taxi, then the rideshare service UberX without professional drivers.