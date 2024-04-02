Amazon lets more startups use AI models from Anthropic, Cohere and others for free

Amazon Web Service (AWS) has expanded its free credits program for startups to cover the costs of using major AI models , the company told Reuters in an interview, as it looks to boost the market share of its AI platform, Bedrock .

In a move to attract startup customers, Amazon now allows its cloud credits to cover the use of models from other providers including Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere.

“This is another gift that we’re making back to the startup ecosystem, in exchange for what we hope is startups continue to choose AWS as their first stop,” said Howard Wright, vice president and global head of startups at AWS.

The move followed Amazon’s now-completed $4 billion investment in Anthropic in convertible notes. As part of the deal, Anthropic will use AWS as its primary cloud provider, and Trainium and Inferentia chips to build and train its models.