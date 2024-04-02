A California bill would stop your boundary-crossing boss from bothering you after work

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

The workday, for many people, has become a 24-hour event, with electronic leashes keeping us tied to email and reachable whenever the job demands. But new legislation being proposed could put an end to that—in California, at least.

The California legislature is considering Assembly Bill 2751, which would bar companies in the state from requiring workers to respond to messages outside of working hours unless agreed upon ahead of time. If approved, the state would become the first in the U.S. to adopt so-called right to disconnect laws, which give workers the right to ignore the beckoning knock of a Slack communication or a call from the boss when they’re at dinner with their family or enjoying a weekend with friends. The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), who said he got the idea for it from Australia’s similar law, which will go into effect later this year. France was the first country to adopt a right to disconnect law in 2017. All totaled, it’s now recognized in at least 13 countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Greece, Ireland, Mexico, Italy, and Spain.

The law, if passed as it’s currently drafted, would require companies to explicitly detail if periods of around-the-clock or off-hours availability would be required. Enforcement of any violations would be done by the state’s Department of Labor. Fines would start at $100 per violation. The bill does make exceptions for emergencies (defined as “an unforeseen situation that threatens an employee, customer, or the public; disrupts or shuts down operations; or causes physical or environmental damage”) and organized labor (allowing collective bargaining to take precedence). Additionally, workers whose jobs require them to be on call would not see changes to their responsibilities. Other workers, though, could see a bit of a break if the law is passed. The “always-on” culture is pervasive in many companies and saw an explosion during the pandemic. Many have yet to shift back to pre-pandemic expectations. That has led to both chronic stress and emotional exhaustion, according to a study from the Academy of Management.

A 2022 YouGov poll found that 55% of workers felt pressure to respond to calls or check emails long after their traditional workday had ended. And a 2023 Pew Research study saw 28% of Americans checking their work email “extremely often” or “often” during their off hours. Many who don’t engage with the office in off-hours feel they could be overlooked for promotion or at a higher risk of losing their job. The bill is hardly imminent or assured of passage. It has been referred to the Assembly’s Labor Committee and won’t be heard from for at least a few weeks. And it’s bound to face some criticism from lobbyists and venture capitalists who feel the state is already too skewed toward worker issues, which critics argue can stymie innovation. (New York State considered a right to disconnect bill in 2018, but that bill failed to gain traction.)