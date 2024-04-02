How World Central Kitchen built an ingenious system to get food into Gaza—and what happens now

BY Adele Peters6 minute read

When a small ship arrived at a makeshift jetty in Gaza on Monday—towing a barge loaded with tons of rice, pasta, and other food—it was the second improbable delivery from two nonprofits.

Before it ended in tragedy with seven aid-workers killed, the system worked, albeit at a tiny scale. At a time when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza are on the verge of famine, and Israel has sharply limited the number of trucks that can enter Gaza with food, the groups had found another way to make deliveries. In January, World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés more than a decade ago, reached out to Open Arms, a Spanish nonprofit that rescues refugees in the Mediterranean. Earlier, the two nonprofits had worked together in Ukraine, delivering food to Odessa via the Danube River. World Central Kitchen, which provides food in the wake of natural disasters, was already operating community kitchens in Gaza, and it was struggling to get food deliveries on land. Only two border crossings are open—one in Egypt, and one in Israel. Gaza relied on aid before the war began in October; now, 70% fewer aid trucks make it across the border each day. (Israel has disputed that it is restricting aid, blaming Hamas and the supposed disorganization in aid groups for the shortage of food.)

[Photo: World Central Kitchen] “Because we had a ship, they asked if we were able to join them and deliver food into Gaza,” Esther Camps, head of the mission for Open Arms, said when we spoke last week. It took around a month, she says, to figure out how the operation could work. Israel had started talking to Cyprus in December about opening a maritime aid corridor, “but no one could reach the last mile,” Camps says. “The problem of the maritime corridor was how to deliver this food from the sea to the land with no ports.” [Photo: World Central Kitchen] As World Central Kitchen coordinated plans with Israel and Cyprus, its team began racing to build a jetty in early March, working with local contractors to use rubble from buildings that had been destroyed by bombs. The head contractor collected rubble from his own home nearby. Over six days, dump trucks delivered loads of broken concrete to the site, and the new jetty slowly extended into the water. “It was really challenging for World Central Kitchen to find enough people there, enough machines, enough rubble to make the jetty,” says Camps. “That’s why we had to wait so long before the departure—they had to get the pier ready. We also had to wait for trucks [to be ready] to deliver the aid for the shore to Northern Gaza.”

[Photo: World Central Kitchen] The Open Arms team also needed to wait for calm weather to make the journey because the only feasible way to deliver the food to the jetty was via a barge. “It was the only way that we could reach the shore safely, and [get] all the green lights from all the involved authorities,” she says. When the first shipment of food left Cyprus in mid-March, after inspections by officials, the jetty was still under construction. The construction crew put the final pieces in place only hours before the ship arrived after a three-day journey. The crew on the ship didn’t know what was going to happen. “One extra condition from both sides was that if the jetty wasn’t done once we arrived, we’d have to turn around and come back,” says Camps. The journey was a challenge from the beginning. “Until the last moment, we were thinking that this mission was almost impossible, but were going to try anyway, because it was the only thing that we could do,” Camps says. A patrol vessel led the ship away from Cyprus, and the atmosphere on the ship “was surrounded by tension,” she says. The weather was worse than expected. When the ship neared Gaza, its GPS system stopped working, and it had to rely on traditional methods for navigation. The danger of the delivery was obvious. “We saw planes bomb the city and heard explosions and we saw bodies on the beach,” she says. “We just tried to focus on what we were doing.”

[Photo: Open Arms] The area had been closed to ship traffic for years—long before the latest fighting—so before the ship could get close to the port, the crew had to survey the water to see how deep it was. Then they slowly released the barge and used smaller boats to push it into position. A crane loaded pallets of food onto trucks waiting on the jetty. In the next few days, trucks delivered half a million meals to Gaza City. Families came to the trucks to collect the food. The second shipment was delayed by stormy weather but left for Gaza on March 29. The shipment, which included three ships and a barge, arrived safely with food for a million meals, including rice and pasta, canned vegetables and protein, along with dates, which are traditionally eaten during Ramadan. Then, after the World Central Kitchen team had unloaded 100 tons of food at a warehouse, its convoy of trucks came under fire. The organization said in a statement that its movements had been coordinated with the Israeli Defense Forces; the IDF said it is “carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.” At the shore, the partially unloaded ships turned around and went back to Cyprus, with hundreds of tons of food onboard. [Photo: Open Arms] “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said in the statement. Seven members of the World Central Kitchen team were killed. The nonprofit announced that it would pause its work in Gaza.