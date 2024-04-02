Climate grannies to soup throwers: Debunking 3 big myths about climate activism this Earth Month

BY The Conversation4 minute read

As Earth Month 2024 gets underway, climate activists around the world are planning rallies and other events over the coming weeks to draw attention to the growing threats posed by climate change.

Many of these demonstrations will focus on what humanity can do to stop fueling the damage. But while activists are amplifying the dire findings from scientists, you’ll likely see fossil fuel supporters attacking them on social media and TV. It’s easy to get caught up in the myths about climate activism, particularly in today’s polarized political environment. So, let’s take a moment to explore the truth about three of the big myths being told about climate activism and the climate movement today. Myth 1: Climate activists are just young people The media tends to focus most of its attention on young people in the climate movement, including those inspired by Greta Thunberg’s school strikes for climate, the international Fridays for Future, or the Sunrise Movement, which focuses on U.S. climate action.

In 1961, 61% of the U.S. population disapproved of the Freedom Riders, who rode interstate buses into the South to challenge segregation. And 57% thought that sit-ins at lunch counters and other locations where Black Americans were refused service hurt the Civil Rights Movement. In hindsight, research has shown how essential those efforts were to the success of the Civil Rights Movement. Nonviolent civil disobedience in the climate movement also plays an important role in keeping climate change in the media and on people’s minds. Even though the radical flank of the climate movement is not particularly popular with the general public, there is no evidence that it is turning off other activists in the movement. In fact, there is reason to believe that confrontational acts can help mobilize sympathizers to support more moderate efforts of the climate movement.

When I asked participants at the 2023 March to End Fossil Fuels if they supported climate groups doing nonviolent civil disobedience, not one of the respondents reported disapproving of these groups and their actions. The impact of these activists’ efforts goes well beyond media coverage, too. For example, when President Joe Biden announced his decision to pause approvals of liquefied natural gas exports in January 2024, he mentioned climate activists: “We will heed the calls of young people and frontline communities who are using their voices to demand action from those with the power to act.” Myths about climate change are often spread to try to slow efforts to deal with climate change and are often funded by fossil fuel interests.