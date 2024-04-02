This Cybertruck design flaw could chop off your fingers

BY Jesus Diaz1 minute read

The Cybertruck strikes again, showing once more that Tesla has a huge design and engineering problem. Except, this time, the problem goes way beyond shoddy craftsmanship, impossible manufacturing specifications, and questionable aesthetics. This is potentially a very serious problem for your physical well-being: It appears that the Musk-o-truck will Jeffrey Dahmer the hell out of your fingers—or any body appendage—that gets too near to its closing “frunk” or doors.

The YouTube’s channel Out of Spec Reviews found this problem a couple months ago when Cybertruck shipped to customers. They tested it with veggies and sausages and, in all their tests, the frunk was an efficient chopping machine. Musk’s polytruck is omnivorous and will chomp on your fingers too, as you can see here. @_tylerblanchard_

