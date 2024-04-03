A hostage negotiator shares tricks for dealing with difficult people

Chances are you work with someone you don’t like. A survey by LLC.org found that 83% of full-time employees have at least one coworker who annoys them, and 21% have even considered quitting because of coworker issues. While some behaviors may be irritating, like listening to the office complainer, others could be detrimental to your career, such as putting up with a colleague who continually drops the ball and makes you look bad.

It’s better to confront a difficult person than let them make your work life unpleasant. But how?

Scott Walker, author of Order Out of Chaos: Win Every Negotiation, Thrive in Adversity, and Become a World-Class Negotiator, has dealt with more than his share of difficult people. As a hostage negotiator and former Scotland Yard detective, Walker routinely talks to adversaries.

“Dealing with someone difficult requires an ability to regulate yourself emotionally,” he says. “It’s being able to understand what’s going on for you and for them, and then adapting your communication style so you can get the best outcome, whether that’s influence or persuasion or bringing about some form of cooperation or collaboration.”