CDC bird flu update: What to know after a rare human infection of H5N1 avian virus was reported in Texas

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Monday that a man in Texas has contracted the H5N1 avian virus, also known as the “bird flu.” The case is notable because while H5N1 is prevalent among birds and livestock, human infection is rare. Here’s what you need to know about the case and what it means for bird flu transmission in the United States:

The incident In a press release on Monday, the CDC said that a Texas man has been confirmed to have contracted the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) virus (“H5N1 bird flu”). It is unknown when exactly the man contracted the virus or when he tested positive. The good news is the patient seems to be handling the virus relatively well. He reported conjunctivitis (eye redness) as the only symptom and was told to isolate. He is also being treated with an antiviral drug for the flu. How did the patient contract the bird flu? Apparently not from a bird. Instead, it is believed that the man caught the bird flu from cattle that were likely infected with the HPAI A(H5N1) virus.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While the H5N1 virus can pass from bird to bird, it can also pass from birds to other animals (and humans). And it’s not just livestock that can contract H5N1. Wild carnivorous animals are known to have contracted the virus. This is likely after the animal has come into contact with a dead bird or killed one to consume. How easy is it for bird flu to be transmitted to and between humans? Thankfully, for now, it’s rare for H5N1 to be transmitted from birds or livestock to humans. In the United States, there was one previously known animal-to-human transmission, which happened in 2022. The Texas case is the first known transmission since then, the CDC says. However, the worry is that since viruses are constantly mutating, the virus, once inside a human patient, may mutate to make human-to-human transmission much easier. If this happens, health officials would be concerned about the possibility of another pandemic on our hands.

How harmful is the H5N1 bird flu to humans? Humans who have contracted bird flu usually experience mild flu-like symptoms. However, severe complications can occur, including pneumonia, which may require hospitalization. According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, symptoms of avian influenza A(H5N1) include: Fever (temperature of 100°F [37.8°C] or greater) or feeling feverish or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches

Fatigue

Eye redness (conjunctivitis)

Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Seizures How can the H5N1 bird flu be transmitted to humans? Humans who contract the bird flu usually do so via one of three ways, according to the CDC. Direct contact with birds or other animals that harbor the disease can facilitate transmission if the person then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

advertisement

Humans can also contract the bird flu from touching contaminated surfaces, such as surfaces that have come into contact with bird or animal feces or the animals’ feathers or hairs. Finally, humans can contract the virus via coming into contact with the virus’s droplets in the air, which the person then inhales or comes into contact with via their eyes. How worried should I be about the Texas case? For now, it seems that there’s little reason to worry as it’s still rare for a human to contract the bird flu. As the CDC notes, “This infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which CDC considers to be low.”