A generation of bikes designed for smaller bodies is bolstering the booming e-bike business.

E-bikes are booming—and now they’re being designed for everyone

E-bike enthusiasts Karen Weiner and Brett Thurber, owners of the New Wheel [Photo: Jay Watson/courtesy the New Wheel]

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

Karen Weiner and Brett Thurber have devoted their careers to e-bikes. 

In 2010, as recent college graduates, the couple decided to open a shop in San Francisco called the New Wheel that sold electric bicycles, which were a relatively new concept at the time. They believed that these new vehicles could help people get out of their cars, making cities more walkable and drastically reducing carbon emissions. 

But there was one problem. Weiner, who is under 5 feet tall, couldn’t even mount most bikes because the frames were too large for her. Meanwhile, Thurber, who is above 6 feet, could comfortably ride every new e-bike that hit the market.

[Photo: Jay Watson/courtesy the New Wheel]

Today, however, things have changed. Several brands now design bikes for people who have smaller builds. “It’s only now, after many years of owning the New Wheel, that I have found e-bikes that allow me to plant both my feet on the ground,” Weiner says. “These little tweaks in design make an enormous difference to making bikes more accessible.”

Elizabeth Segran, Ph.D., is a senior staff writer at Fast Company. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts More

