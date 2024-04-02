You’re probably doing a job that didn’t exist in 1940. Will yours exist in 2040?

Changes in technology drive changes in work. Manufacturing jobs have slowed over the decades, while new professions such as Uber drivers and social media managers have emerged.

A recent paper published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics examined the role of technology in creating new jobs and reshaping our economy. The researchers created a database of job titles from 1940 to 2018 and used natural language processing to analyze new professions.

The researchers found that about 60% of jobs in 2018 did not exist 1940. Since 1940, the bulk of new jobs has shifted from middle-class production and clerical jobs to high-paid professional jobs and low-paid service jobs.

They also identified two different impacts of technology. First, augmentation creates new types of jobs (think social media manager) while automation reduces the need for workers of other jobs (grocery store cashiers being replaced by self-checkout). The researchers found that automation eroded twice as many jobs from 1980 to 2018 as it had from 1940 to 1980. While augmentation did add some jobs to the economy, it was not as many as the ones lost by automation.