Today’s top business headlines: AT&T breach, Wegmans goes dark, AI in Hollywood

AT&T data breach: Over the weekend, AT&T announced that tens of millions of its current and former customers may have had significant details about them released on the dark web in mid-March. Details include customer social security numbers and AT&T account information. While the origins of the leak are currently unknown, customers can take security precautions such as resetting their AT&T password and keeping an eye on their credit reports. Full Story .

Wegmans and the solar eclipse: America is set to experience a rare solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The eclipse is supposed to take place mid-day, hours when most of us will be at work. However, grocery store chain Wegmans announced it will close some of its stores that are in the path of the eclipse from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday so its employees can enjoy the event. Full Story.

Catan’s new board game: In a new soon-to-be-released edition of the almost 20-year-old board game Catan, the island of Catan is facing a resource shortage. The new game, dubbed Catan: New Energies, tasks players with deciding whether to build fossil fuel power plants quickly and cheaply or invest more slowly in renewables. The game is designed to mirror the unequal impact of climate change and is set to be released later in 2024. Full Story.

How Volt Typhoon targeted U.S. infrastructure: A few weeks ago, the U.S. government issued a warning about Chinese state-sponsored hacker group Volt Typhoon’s activity targeting critical infrastructure. The group has compromised thousands of devices globally since its identification in May 2023, and their activity could cause global economic harm. The group functions similarly to traditional botnet operators, which makes it difficult for cybersecurity defenders to identify the source of these attacks accurately. Full Story.