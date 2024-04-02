Beyoncé’s ode to Levi’s is the best thing that could have happened to the jeans maker

BY Joe Berkowitz3 minute read

When Beyoncé released a shimmery earworm called “Levii’s Jeans” on her Cowboy Carter album last week, Levi Strauss & Co. joined the ranks of Mercedes-Benz, Courvoisier, and both Nike and Adidas, all of which have seen superstars create odes to their wares over the years.

Although Levi’s managed to get the most out of its Coachella moment in 2019, COVID hit the following year. A broad swath of people abruptly traded their 501 cutoffs for their coziest sweatpants. All momentum was lost. Soon enough, the company enjoyed a post-vaccine bump, its market cap soaring from $8 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, but the spending spree did not last long. Demand for the denim brand softened in 2022 as inflation ticked up, and Levi’s posted flat sales in 2023 over the previous year. Despite recent partnerships with cultural figures including influencer Emma Chamberlain and Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, much of the company’s media coverage of late has focused on an internal shakeup meant to right the ship—Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass taking the reins in January from Chip Bergh, who had been in the role since 2011. (A major exception being Bergh’s suggestion that jeans be washed while worn in the shower—not exactly the kind of media pickup that moves the needle.) Coverage in the months since has been decidedly less flattering.

In a rare instance of corporate belt-tightening that actually pertains to pants, Levi’s announced just after this succession that it would be reducing its global corporate workforce of over 19,000 people by 10% to 15% in the first half of 2024. The move is reportedly part of a two-year restructuring plan, seeking to cut costs and simplify its operations, with the goal of increasing its direct-to-consumer sales and urging customers to look beyond just jeans. While a song with the word “jeans” in the title may not seem like it would fulfill that latter goal, expect otherwise in this case. “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé’s collaboration with Post Malone, is poised to send shoppers ransacking every corner of their nearest dedicated Levi’s shop. Why? It’s simple: Beyoncé fans love getting dressed up and, as her most recent tour proved, they love having an assignment. During last summer’s massive tour for the 2022 album Renaissance, the Queen encouraged her fans to wear silver and chrome to her shows. Fans took the order to heart, showing out at every tour date, and one-upping each other with fabulous silver styles.