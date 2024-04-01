Trump’s Truth Social lost $58 million in 2023, new SEC filings show

Less than a week after a flashy stock market debut , Donald Trump’s social media company is disclosing that it lost nearly $58.2 million in 2023.

Losses in 2023 for Trump Media & Technology Group—whose flagship product is Truth Social—mark a stark decline compared with the profit of $50.5 million that the former president’s company reported for 2022, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Revenue for Trump Media topped just over $4.13 million in 2023, the SEC filing shows, although that’s up from $1.47 million in 2022.

After merging with with a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., Trump Media began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol DJT. It’s been a volatile ride.