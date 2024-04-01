California’s new $20 fast-food worker minimum wage: Everything you need to know

On April 1, 2024, California’s new $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect. The wage hike will impact workers at about 3,000 fast-food locations across the state, and comes as a result of years of lobbying, protests, and strikes by the Fight for $15 and a Union movement. Labor advocates have hailed the new law as an important step toward winning all workers a true living wage, while some business owners have complained that the new law will cost them too much and force them to lay off workers. Here’s everything you need to know.
What exactly does Assembly Bill 1228 do?
This bill (which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on September 28, 2023) raises the hourly minimum-wage rate for many of the state’s fast-food workers, with some exceptions, to $20. It also established a Fast Food Council within the state’s Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), which is made up of fast-food workers, industry representatives, and government officials. The council is empowered to develop new health and safety rules and standards for the industry and will give workers the opportunity to make their own voices heard.
The law targets fast-food workers specifically because it is the direct result of labor actions in 2022, when thousands of fast-food workers at hundreds of locations across California went on strike to demand the passage of the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, which would have raised the minimum wage and created a fast food council. After fast-food industry owners pushed for a ballot referendum and filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of the law, AB 1228 arose as a negotiated compromise between labor and capital.
In February, fast-food workers announced the formation of the California Fast Food Workers Union (CAFFWU), the first-ever statewide fast-food workers union. The new union will operate as part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which also backs the Fight for $15 and a Union campaign, and work with the Fast Food Council to fight for racial and economic justice for California’s thousands of fast-food workers.
Who will be affected by this new law?
California has more than 500,000 fast-food workers who work at what’s called “limited service restaurants.” Eighty percent of those employees are people of color, and two-thirds of them are women. Far from being a “summer job for teens,” the typical fast-food worker is a 26-year-old woman. The new law covers workers employed by companies with 60 or more locations, and excludes stand-alone bakeries, those working inside retail locations (for example, at a McDonald’s inside a Target), and several other types of establishments. There has still been some confusion about who is covered, though, so the DIR has released an FAQ for employers further outlining its criteria.
How does this new minimum wage compare to the rest of California, and nationwide?
Thanks to this new law, many of California’s fast-food workers will now enjoy the highest minimum wage in the state. The current overall state minimum wage is $16 per hour, which is more than double the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour (and more than 7.5 times the federal subminimum wage). The federal minimum wage was established in 1938 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation, and was originally set to 25 cents per hour. Despite the rapid rise in cost of living and inflation, the federal minimum wage has not been raised since 2009. While most states have raised their own minimum-wage rates since then, there are still five that haven’t—Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee—and two, Georgia and Wyoming, that have a minimum wage below $7.25.
How are fast-food business owners reacting to the new law?
Some fast-food corporations have implied they will be forced to lay off workers or point to the new law as a reason to potentially raise product prices, thereby passing the cost of the increased wage onto the consumers. In addition, a number of companies have already tried to find loopholes and ways to avoid paying the higher wage. Franchisees who operate just a few of a restaurants’ 60-or-more-locations have also complained, saying that their profit margins are already too slim to support the higher wage.
How does raising the minimum wage affect the economy?
Multiple studies have shown that, despite business owners’ fears, raising the minimum wage actually benefits the economy. A recent study from the Roosevelt Institute on fast-food-industry wages found that employers are able to absorb the increased operating costs without raising prices or cutting jobs—the only requirement is that they cut down on stock buybacks, which benefit shareholders, and invest more into the workers whose labor actually creates those profits. As the study noted, “In 2023 alone, the 10 largest publicly traded fast-food companies spent $6.1 billion on share repurchases. To put this into perspective, if we estimate the cost of the minimum-wage increase for affected employers using the most generous—and unrealistic—assumptions, employers’ wage costs will increase by a maximum of $4.6 billion annually.”
They can afford it. Thanks to an annual 2.2% rise in price markups between 2014 and 2023, major fast-food employers like the ones impacted by this new law have built up a nice buffer alongside their billions of dollars in profits. “The top nine publicly traded fast-food companies alone took in nearly $25 billion in profits in 2023,” commented Joseph Bryan, executive vice president of SEIU and member of the California Fast Food Council. “And, multiple studies have shown that higher wages lead to increased worker retention, recruitment, and job growth. The minimum wage in California has gone up every year since 2015. On the same timeline, fast-food restaurants in California added 142,000 jobs.”