California’s new $20 fast-food worker minimum wage: Everything you need to know

On April 1, 2024, California’s new $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect. The wage hike will impact workers at about 3,000 fast-food locations across the state, and comes as a result of years of lobbying, protests, and strikes by the Fight for $15 and a Union movement. Labor advocates have hailed the new law as an important step toward winning all workers a true living wage, while some business owners have complained that the new law will cost them too much and force them to lay off workers. Here’s everything you need to know.

What exactly does Assembly Bill 1228 do? This bill (which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on September 28, 2023) raises the hourly minimum-wage rate for many of the state’s fast-food workers, with some exceptions, to $20. It also established a Fast Food Council within the state’s Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), which is made up of fast-food workers, industry representatives, and government officials. The council is empowered to develop new health and safety rules and standards for the industry and will give workers the opportunity to make their own voices heard. The law targets fast-food workers specifically because it is the direct result of labor actions in 2022, when thousands of fast-food workers at hundreds of locations across California went on strike to demand the passage of the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, which would have raised the minimum wage and created a fast food council. After fast-food industry owners pushed for a ballot referendum and filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of the law, AB 1228 arose as a negotiated compromise between labor and capital. In February, fast-food workers announced the formation of the California Fast Food Workers Union (CAFFWU), the first-ever statewide fast-food workers union. The new union will operate as part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which also backs the Fight for $15 and a Union campaign, and work with the Fast Food Council to fight for racial and economic justice for California’s thousands of fast-food workers.

Who will be affected by this new law? California has more than 500,000 fast-food workers who work at what’s called “limited service restaurants.” Eighty percent of those employees are people of color, and two-thirds of them are women. Far from being a “summer job for teens,” the typical fast-food worker is a 26-year-old woman. The new law covers workers employed by companies with 60 or more locations, and excludes stand-alone bakeries, those working inside retail locations (for example, at a McDonald’s inside a Target), and several other types of establishments. There has still been some confusion about who is covered, though, so the DIR has released an FAQ for employers further outlining its criteria. How does this new minimum wage compare to the rest of California, and nationwide? Thanks to this new law, many of California’s fast-food workers will now enjoy the highest minimum wage in the state. The current overall state minimum wage is $16 per hour, which is more than double the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour (and more than 7.5 times the federal subminimum wage). The federal minimum wage was established in 1938 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation, and was originally set to 25 cents per hour. Despite the rapid rise in cost of living and inflation, the federal minimum wage has not been raised since 2009. While most states have raised their own minimum-wage rates since then, there are still five that haven’t—Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee—and two, Georgia and Wyoming, that have a minimum wage below $7.25. How are fast-food business owners reacting to the new law? Some fast-food corporations have implied they will be forced to lay off workers or point to the new law as a reason to potentially raise product prices, thereby passing the cost of the increased wage onto the consumers. In addition, a number of companies have already tried to find loopholes and ways to avoid paying the higher wage. Franchisees who operate just a few of a restaurants’ 60-or-more-locations have also complained, saying that their profit margins are already too slim to support the higher wage.